"Don't know where that rumor comes from" - When Michael Schumacher's son Mick bluntly addressed IndyCar switch

Michael Schumacher’s son Mick currently races for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship. The German driver was Mercedes’ reserve driver for the 2024 F1 season as he continued to fulfill the WEC duties. During the 2024 season, Mick Schumacher came out and addressed the rumors of him making a move to IndyCar.

Mick Schumacher made the move to F1 for the 2021 season after winning the F2 championship in 2019. However, within just a couple of years, the Haas F1 team sacked the German, who then continued his career in the pinnacle of motorsports as a reserve driver.

F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas - Source: Getty

With the 2024 silly season underway and Lewis Hamilton making the move to Ferrari for the 2025 season, the driver market went into mayhem with several drivers switching teams. Schumacher was one of the drivers hoping to find a seat amid the chaos but wasn't able to.

Trending

Nonetheless, during the period, rumors of Michael Schumacher’s son moving to IndyCar started circling the paddock. However, Mick came out and addressed the rumors as he said in July 2024 (via Motorsports on SI):

“His (Carlos Sainz) decision will affect everything, because depending on where he goes, various seats will open or close.”

“I have never spoken to any Indycar team. I don't know where that rumor comes from. I'm not thinking about it right now because it's not my goal. My goal has always been Formula 1 and it will always remain Formula 1.”

After Haas sacked Mick Schumacher, Mercedes’ CEO Toto Wolff gave the German driver the reserve driver role. Michael Schumacher ended his F1 career at Mercedes as he retired in the early 2010s after a sabbatical. Wolff also slammed the Haas Team Principal for the way he treated Mick.

“If Michael Schumacher had accompanied his son”: Toto Wolff slammed Guenther Steiner for treating Mick adversely

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Practice - Source: Getty

As Toto Wolff welcomed Mick Schumacher into the Mercedes family, he came out and slammed Guenther Steiner for treating Michael Schumacher’s son poorly. The Mercedes CEO came out and suggested that Steiner would've treated Mick with respect had Michael been around the paddock. Wolff said (via Blick.ch):

"If one of our drivers gets Covid or is injured, Mick will be in the Mercedes! Period, end of discussion!"

“This time Mick would drive. I'm looking after the little one. I can only say that his parents did nothing wrong in raising him. And I maintain that if Michael (Schumacher) had accompanied his son during the two years at Haas, Steiner would not have dared to treat Mick like that!”

Michael Schumacher was involved in a serious skiing accident just over a year after he retired from the sport. The Schumacher family hasn't made any public announcements about Michael's condition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback