Exploring IndyCar owner Roger Penske's ties with Donald Trump in the wake of DHS "Speedway Slammer" controversy

IndyCar has landed in hot water with the US Department of Homeland Security. The DHS, without prior intimation to the racing series, used its branding to announce the "Speedway Slammer," a 1000-bed immigration detention facility in Indiana.

The DHS used an edited image of an Indy car with the No. 5, which is used by Mexican driver Pato O'Ward for Arrow McLaren, with a prison-like structure in the background to promote the "Speedway Slammer" on social media. The name is most likely an ode to Indiana's racing culture and the Indy 500, which takes place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana.

IndyCar has issued a formal statement to distance itself from the campaign. However, it is worth noting that the series has crossed over with the US government in the past, with owner Roger Penske having ties with US President Donald Trump.

In October 2019, President Trump bestowed Penske with the Presidential Medal of Freedom for completing 50 successful years in racing. It was only a couple of weeks before Penske bought IndyCar and the IMS from Hulman & Company in November.

As per Forbes, Penske, who was once a donor to Republican groups opposing Trump during the 2016 primaries, turned in his favor after their 2019 meeting. As of 2024, the Team Penske owner had donated $1.1 million to Trump's cause.

After Donald Trump presented Roger Penske with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the White House, he made a short speech for the racing legend.

"You’re a very unique person and truly a great champion and truly a winner. No matter what you do, it turns to gold. You are a legend in the speedway and you’re a legend in business, and your name is revered everywhere the checkered flag flies and beyond that," Trump said.

Penske relinquished 33% of IndyCar and the IMS in a $135M deal with FOX, which is the exclusive broadcasting partner of the racing series.

When US President Donald Trump invited IndyCar owner Roger Penske to White House

President Donald Trump had invited his "friend" Roger Penske to the White House in Washington, D.C., more than once. In June 2019, the US President invited Penske and his IndyCar star, Simon Pagenaud, who won the 103rd Indy 500.

President Trump showered praise on Pagenaud, calling him an "incredible racer." That year's Indy 500 win was Penske's 18th time winning the Greatest Spectacle of Racing.

"I happened to be watching that one because my friend [Penske] is somewhat involved with racing," Trump said, via FOX News.

Roger Penske was invited to the White House a month before that as well, when President Donald Trump honored Joey Logano for winning the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series championship for Penske.

In 2025, the two business moguls met at the White House yet again in the lead-up to the 109th Indy 500. This time, Penske had a bigger entourage with him, including NASCAR chiefs, two-time Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden, and Team Penske's NASCAR drivers Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney.

Roger Penske extended an "open invitation" to the 47th US President to attend the Indy 500. However, Trump couldn't be in attendance for the premier IndyCar race.

