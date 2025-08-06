IndyCar responds after controversial Homeland Security ICE campaign about "Speedway Slammer"

By Yash Kotak
Modified Aug 06, 2025 11:30 GMT
IndyCar responds to Department of Homeland Security involving them in latest &quot;Speedway Slammer&quot; campaign | Image via X (@DHSgov)
IndyCar responds to Department of Homeland Security involving them in latest "Speedway Slammer" campaign | Image via X/@DHSgov

IndyCar has responded to being unknowingly made a part of the US Department of Homeland Security's latest ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) campaign. The premier American open-wheel racing series landed in the center of controversy on Tuesday evening after the DHS introduced a new partnership with the state of Indiana.

The DHS announced that it would expand detention spaces by 1000 beds with a new detention facility for illegal immigrants. It would be located at the Miami Correctional Center in Miami County, which lies between Indianapolis and Fort Wayne.

They named it the "Speedway Slammer," most probably as a nod to Indiana's racing roots and culture. It is located in Speedway, Indiana, approximately 40 miles North of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which hosts IndyCar's biggest event, the Indy 500.

As part of its social media campaign to spread the word about the "Speedway Slammer," the DHS used an edited photo of an Indy car, most likely AI-generated, with the envisioned detention centre in the background. The car in the image had ICE branding on its sidepods and rear wing.

The car also had the No. 5 on it, which irked fans. Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward drives the No. 5 Chevrolet in IndyCar. Some fans were upset that the DHS used the car number of the only Mexican driver in the series as part of its campaign against illegal immigrants.

Another fan said:

"Jesus. The number 5 car belongs to Pato who is Mexican. This is highly offense to the Series, Fans, and Drivers. I sincerely hope Roger Penske and Fox sports condemn this immediately!"

IndyCar responded to the social media post by distancing itself from the campaign.

"We were unaware of plans to incorporate our imagery as part of today’s announcement. Consistent with our approach to public policy and political issues, we are communicating our preference that our IP not be utilized moving forward in relation to this matter," the series said in a statement.
Series owner Roger Penske has met US President Donald Trump more than once in the past. It remains to be seen whether the 88-year-old will make a public statement about the government's controversial move.

IndyCar owner Roger Penske meets US President Donald Trump

President Trump Welcomes Racing Champions To The White House - Source: Getty
In April this year, Roger Penske visited the White House in Washington, D.C. alongside Team Penske's racing drivers from NASCAR, IndyCar, and IMSA. They also met and interacted with US President Donald Trump during the visit.

Two-time Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden, and NASCAR Champs Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano were present. The team brought along Newgarden's No. 2 Team Penske Chevy and Logano's No. 22 Penske Ford Mustang for display.

Roger Penske even shared an "open invitation" with Trump to attend the 109th Indy 500 in May, a couple of months after the US President attended NASCAR's Daytona 500 in February. Trump praised Penske during their interaction and also shared some words with Newgarden and Blaney.

Donald Trump's ties with Roger Penske go back to at least 2019, when the former bestowed the racing legend with a Presidential Medal of Freedom for completing a successful 50 years in racing.

