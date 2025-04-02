Graham Rahal welcomes Jay Frye as RLL Racing's new team president 

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal recently uploaded an Instagram story. Rahal posted a welcoming post for Jay Frye, president of Rahal Letterman Lanigan.

Jay Frye was announced the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team's president on Tuesday, April 1. While Frye joined the team as president, Steven Ericksen left the position of chief operation officer.

Graham Rahal shared an Instagram story welcoming Frye to the team with the caption:

"Welcome to the team Jay!"

Graham Rahal via Instagram story @grahamrahal

Frye previously held the position of IndyCar president but was suddenly axed by the series before the start of the 2025 season. However, Frye retained his position as president of Indianapolis Motorspeedway.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team put out an Instagram post announcing the addition to the team. See the post below:

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team is co-owned by Rahal's father, Bobby Rahal, along with David Letterman and Michael Lanigan. Bobby Rahal put out a statement thanking the outgoing Steve Ericksen and welcoming Jay Frye following the announcement.

“First, I would like to thank Steve Eriksen for all of the work he did for us, particularly at a critical moment in time for the company and we certainly wish him the best in his next endeavor. I’m very pleased to have Jay Frye join the team as president of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. I’ve known him since his arrival on the IndyCar scene in 2013 and have spent a lot of time with him and think highly of his character and his passion for the sport. I look forward to working with him in the future to take RLL to the place we all want it to be.” he said (via Forbes).

Graham Rahal is gearing up for the next Grand Prix, the ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach, scheduled for April 13. This will also give the fans a glimpse into Frye's leadership.

Graham Rahal speaks about the fiery exchange with IndyCar reporter Nathan Brown.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal came out to speak about his heated exchange with IndyCar reporter Nathan Brown. The argument was about the viewership numbers of the 2025 Thermal Club Grand Prix, which was held on March 23.

The whole argument, which went down in X, started with Nathan Brown posting a tweet about the viewership numbers at the Thermal Club race. Rahal replied to the tweet explaining how, despite the race being full of amazing overtakes and race strategies, the media focuses on the negative aspects of the race. This led to a heated exchange on the social media platform.

While on Speed Freaks' YouTube channel, Rahal explained the heated argument with Nathan Brown.

“I feel strongly that the media has a responsibility to report things, not only accurately, but in my opinion, in a light that is cohesive, in a tone that is not divisive. And unfortunately I feel like sometimes even in Motorsports that's not the case and there's a pattern to those who do that. For me, I'm not going to sit back and just take it,” he said (1:45 onwards).

“I mean, come on now, let's have a little bit of consistency to our reporting, a little calmness to our reporting, a little bit of positivity instead of the negativity constantly to, you know, what we're saying. And ultimately that's why, you know, I said what I said and I quote, tweeted Nathan Brown and stuff, because, you know, let's not fool ourselves,” Graham Rahal added.

The viewership numbers dropped by 50 percent during the Thermal Club Grand Prix compared to the Firestone Grand Prix. During the 2024 race, the viewership numbers averaged 788,000, but in the 2025 season, they dropped to 704,000 viewers.

