“Hugely impressive”: Will Buxton picks his “top” IndyCar driver so far in 2025

Former Formula 1 presenter Will Buxton recently gave his opinion on the best IndyCar driver so far this season. Buxton joined the IndyCar Series this season after serving as a Formula 1 analyst for years.

British Formula 1 analyst Will Buxton shocked the motorsports world when he announced his decision to depart from F1 broadcasting to join IndyCar. The 44-year-old had covered the sport for multiple broadcasting teams over the course of two decades, even featuring as a pundit in the famous Netflix docuseries Formula 1: Drive To Survive.

However, for the 2025 motorsports calendar, Buxton announced the shock decision of joining FOX Sports' broadcasting team for the NTT IndyCar Series. FOX had re-acquired IndyCar's broadcasting rights after six seasons, and Buxton was the team's mega attraction for the broadcasting booth.

Since his move, Buxton has been an active presence on his social media handles, frequently voicing out opinions on his experience so far. In a recent post on his X handle, the Portsmouth native spoke about the IndyCar driver that has impressed him the most so far this season. Will Buxton noted:

"Top driver for me over the first three @indycar races has been @lundgaardoff. Can’t overstate how tough it is to change teams and cars, yet he’s been on the front foot from the off, two podiums and a contender for race wins. Hugely impressive start with @ArrowMcLaren."

Lundgaard, the 23-year-old Arrow McLaren driver who was once a part of the F1 Alpine Academy, has delivered impressive results so far this season. The Dane managed two third-place finishes in Thermal Club and Long Beach, in addition to finishing eighth in the season-opening Grand Prix of St Petersburg.

What convinced Will Buxton to join IndyCar?

Will Buxton and Ariana Bravo walk in the Paddock prior to final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan - Source: Getty

In a recent interview with The Race, Will Buxton revealed how his move to IndyCar was set in motion during a dinner conversation with former IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe at the Brazilian Grand Prix. With FOX Sports regaining IndyCar rights, Buxton’s name surfaced as a potential marquee signing for the broadcast team. He revealed:

"I was having dinner with James Hinchcliffe at the Brazilian Grand Prix and he said: ‘Would you be willing to talk to Fox about IndyCar?’ I asked if they would be interested in talking to me? And he was like: ‘Yeah, your name came up in a meeting!’ So I said let’s have a chat."

Buxton added:

"I never imagined in a million years that there would be an opportunity to switch full time to IndyCar. But it became really clear really quickly that there was this amazing opportunity, and the kind of opportunity that doesn't come around twice. If I turned it down now, I don't know if it ever would have appeared again."

Will Buxton left his role with F1TV for his move. He currently works alongside James Hinchcliffe and Townsend Bell in the FOX Sports booth.

