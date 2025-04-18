IndyCar’s Will Buxton showcases latest preview of Brad Pitt-starrer mega F1 movie

The frenzy surrounding the mega F1 movie made by Brad Pitt appears to have transcended the Formula One world and reached IndyCar racing, as commentator Will Buxton shared a peek into the movie. The motorsports expert posted a film preview on social media before its release date.

Buxton, who recently completed a full-time switch from covering F1 to IndyCar, took to his Instagram story to share a reel of the highly anticipated movie produced in conjunction with Apple Films. The F1 film, which has been in the spotlight since the commencement of its production, is largely aimed at delivering an authentic and adrenaline-charged portrayal of what life in the pit lane feels like.

Will Buxton shared a reel of the F1 movie - Source: via @wbuxtonofficial on Instagram

Brad Pitt, who stars in the movie as Sonny Hayes, partners with Damson Idris, who plays his teammate in the fictional 11th team on the grid—APXGP. While the movie plot details remain tightly under wraps, the film's commitment to realism has garnered widespread plaudits within the F1 circle. As evident at the 2025 livery launch ceremony in February, the sport's governing body took time to salute the individuals behind the cinematic marvel.

If Will Buxton’s post is anything to go by, it hints that fans in IndyCar, as well as F1, are counting down to the movie's release. The film, which is expected to be a landmark moment in mainstream motorsports entertainment, is set to hit cinemas in July 2025.

Will Buxton reacts after the IndyCar Long Beach Grand Prix

F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Source: Getty

Will Buxton recently expressed his thoughts following the conclusion of the Long Beach Grand Prix. The 44-year-old detailed that he had "never experienced" the buzz the California event generated.

The play-by-play commentator took to social media to share how much fun he had covering his maiden Grand Prix at the Long Beach temporary circuit. Sharing photos on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Buxton wrote:

“Hugely enjoyable week in Long Beach both on and off track. What an amazing event. Never experienced its kind before. Incredible buzz, huge turnout, fun race, and getting to spend it all with great friends.”

Buxton had previously had a brief stint in IndyCar punditry duties with NBC Sports prior to FOX taking over coverage of the series. The British journalist has largely been praised for his seamless adaptation to the world of American open-wheel racing so far.

Shifting focus to the on-track action, the Long Beach race truly shaped up to be a pulsating contest, as championship leader Alex Palou saw his impressive start to the season halted by Kyle Kirkwood. The Andretti Autosport driver, who was clinching his second win at the California circuit, ensured Palou’s hopes of recording what could have been a historic start to an IndyCar season, with three victories on the trot, would have to wait another year, at the minimum.

