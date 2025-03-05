“I’m glad to be back”: When AJ Foyt reunited with Chevrolet in a bold IndyCar move

AJ Foyt, the four-time Indianapolis 500 winner, is a legendary name in the world of American motorsports. While he hung up his racing boots long ago, his last competitive outing came with Chevy power underneath his car at the 1992 Indianapolis 500.

Ad

In a fascinating turn of events, he reunited with the brand in 2017 when his team, AJ Foyt Racing, announced its association with Chevrolet engines for its entry in that year's IndyCar series.

In line with this, the 90-year-old, back in 2017, showed pleasure with the reunion and added:

"I’m glad to be back with Chevy. I’ve had a lot of success with them in the past, and I’m looking forward to more success in the future." Foyt said via IndyCar.

Ad

Trending

During his racing days, the 90-year-old was an extremely serious driver. Other than being the four-time Indy 500 winner, he was also a six-time world champion in the Champ Car series. His last outing in the category was the Indy 500 of 1992 (mentioned earlier), and he ended his tenure in the series with an impressive 67 wins, 120 podiums, and 53 pole positions.

AJ Foyt's son's take on partnership with Chevrolet in 2017

While AJ Foyt showed his pleasure following his reunion with Chevrolet in 2017, his son, Larry Foyt, also took the opportunity back then to talk about the same. Moreover, he was just as pleased as his father with the deal.

Ad

"I am looking forward to what will be a new chapter for us that involves returning to an old friend in Chevrolet. There are a lot of changes happening within our team this offseason, and I won’t minimize the challenges, but I see a lot of potential with our plan." Larry Foyt said via the aforementioned source.

Ad

AJ Foyt Racing was founded in 1965, and since then, the outfit has amassed decent success. The Speedway, Indiana-based team has so far managed to amass three drivers' championships in the USAC and two drivers' titles in the IRL (IndyCar Racing League). Other than this, the outfit has also managed three victories in the Indianapolis 500 (1967, 1977, 1999).

In recent times, the outfit showed immense promise in the 2024 season of the 'fastest racing on earth,' IndyCar. Its 26-year-old driver, Santrino Ferrucci, showed tremendous form to end his 17-race campaign with an impressive ninth-place finish. Moreover, in the process of making this happen, he went on to amass 367 points with one pole position, two top fives, and 11 top-ten finishes.

He has kicked off the ongoing 2025 season on a strong note as well and is currently sitting in 14th place in the drivers' standings for AJ Foyt Racing. Keeping in view everything that has been discussed, the 90-year-old's team is on the up and could spring up some serious surprises this year as well as in the upcoming years of the sport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback