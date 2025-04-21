"I might be the luckiest dad in the world": When Josef Newgarden's father got emotional after son's first IndyCar title

It was time for celebration in the Newgarden household after Josef Newgarden won his maiden IndyCar championship in 2017. In his first season with Team Penske, he earned 10 podiums in the season, including a series-high four race wins. He secured the championship at the season finale in Sonoma, finishing second to teammate and title contender, Simon Pagenaud.

Ad

Newgarden's father, Joey, who wanted him to become a doctor or a lawyer before a racing career came by, was jubilant after the title win that gave Team Penske its 15th IndyCar championship.

"We knew we had the winning hand," Newgarden Sr said via IndyCar in September 2017. "Everybody played their cards, and anybody that watched Josef that weekend knew he was going to do what he needed to win championship. I'm a proud dad. He might be the luckiest kid in the world and I might be the luckiest dad in the world. That's the only way I can describe it. We went out and did it, and it was fantastic to see. But he's got a lot more to do in his career before he is done."

Ad

Trending

Josef Newgarden's dad had a vision for him to complete his education and get a degree. He always thought his son would earn his way into college on a sports scholarship through baseball.

However, the karting passion that Newgarden developed at the age of 13 blossomed into a full-fledged racing career, leading to two IndyCar championships in 2017 and 2019 and two back-to-back Indy 500 wins in 2023 and 2024. In February this year, he credited his 'superhero' father for boosting his career.

Ad

Josef Newgarden wants to shatter all of AJ Foyt's IndyCar records

Josef Newgarden at the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Josef Newgarden is on the verge of an unprecedented third consecutive Indy 500 win this year. The No. 2 Team Penske won the previous two runnings of the race with final lap passes to take the lead and cross the finish line first.

Ad

In March 2025, he emphasized how much IndyCar means to him and how he wakes up every day with the sole intention of having the series' biggest records to his name.

"I care tremendously about IndyCar. As a competitor and at my core, like I want to be the best that's ever been a part of IndyCar racing. Like I want to be the number one driver that ever sat behind the wheel. I want 68 wins, I want eight championships, I want five Indy 500s - that puts you in your own category as the GOAT. I want it so bad, you have no idea," he said on Athletes and Assets with Noah Lack. [12:22 onwards]

Ad

Ad

The three records he mentioned are held by the retired AJ Foyt, who won 67 races, seven IndyCar championships, and four Indy 500s. Newgarden is considerably farther back, with 31 wins, two championships, and two Indy 500s.

US President Donald Trump may attend the 109th running of the Indy 500 on May 25, where Josef Newgarden will go for a historic three-peat. Team Penske owner, Roger Penske, shared an "open invitation" with him during their meeting at the White House earlier this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Kotak Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More