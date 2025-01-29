Lewis Hamilton once spoke about his interest in diving into the IndyCar world. In May 2023, when the 7-time F1 champion was in ongoing negotiations with Mercedes for a contract renewal, he also addressed the possibility of switching disciplines to race in other racing series like NASCAR and IndyCar.

When motorsport.com questioned Hamilton about following F1 champions like Jenson Button and Kimi Raikkonen into NASCAR, he replied:

"I did a car swap with (3-time NASCAR champ) Tony Stewart years ago, which was fun. I'd love to try it at some stage. It's not a dream for me to go and race in another series, but I am an admirer and a fan of racing and other sports, so I always like to try. It's an amazing opportunity and I got to swap with Valentino Rossi and try a MotoGP bike. I sometimes watch IndyCar. I'd love to try one of those cars at some stage."

The Brit, however, admitted to not liking the protective aeroscreen that modern Indy cars have and showed interest in driving the old-school cars.

"I’m not big fan of the big screen that they have, but like the old-school cars they have, the cars sound and look good," he said.

Lewis Hamilton has raced in open-wheel cars during his entire career but hasn't tested an Indy car yet. Having joined the Ferrari F1 team on a multi-year deal starting in 2025, the IndyCar dream remains distant.

When Lewis Hamilton spoke about his "special connection" with the USA

Lewis Hamilton on the Vegas Sphere - F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas - Source: Getty

During the 2014 United States Grand Prix weekend in November, Lewis Hamilton appeared on the TODAY Show in New York. The Brit, who was officially three weeks away from winning his second F1 championship in Abu Dhabi, expressed his love for America. He found common ground with the country's passionate sports fans, be it for the NBA or the NFL.

Ten years later, in April 2024, Hamilton returned to the Big Apple for an F1 showrun down Fifth Avenue as part of a promotional event for Mercedes's sponsor, WhatsApp. He then reiterated his fondness for the USA, saying via Mercedes:

"I’ve always felt a special connection with the United States. I remember going to New York as a kid and dreaming about living in the city and I’ve been fortunate to spend a lot of time here since then."

"I’ve had many incredible experiences and connected with many amazing people in New York, but to drive an F1 car down Fifth Avenue and light up the Empire State Building is incredibly special."

Lewis Hamilton has been the most successful F1 driver at the United States Grand Prix, having won the race six times (2010, 2012 and from 2014 to 2017). Coincidentally, the iconic Scarlet Red Ferrari team that he has taken a leap of faith for the final stage of his F1 career, is the most successful Constructor at the event with 11 wins.

The Brit completed his first test with Ferrari at the Fiorano track on January 22. That was the first time the world saw him in the Scuderia's Red racing suit.

