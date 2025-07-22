IndyCar 2025 Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca: Full TV schedule, where to watch, and all you need to know

After an unpredictable race in Toronto, Canada, IndyCar returns to the US for the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey. The race weekend will take place from July 25 to 27 at the iconic Laguna Seca circuit in Monterey, California.

Alex Palou will enter Round 14 of the 2025 season as the championship leader, as he has for every weekend this year. However, after an uncharacteristic P12 finish at the Indy Toronto, his lead came down from 129 points to 99 points to championship contender Pato O'Ward, who won the 90-lap race after starting in P10.

It was a strategic mess-up from Palou that cost him a potential win, and a strategic masterclass from Arrow McLaren that gave O'Ward the victory. Andretti Global, the favourite to take victory, saw its hopes and chances diminish after ill-timed cautions.

Team Penske had yet another nightmare in an IndyCar season headlined by misfortunes. Scott McLaughlin crashed out after a wheel nut on his left rear tire came loose. Josef Newgarden got collected by Jacob Abel in a bizarre crash.

Will Power, the only Penske driver to finish the race, dropped 15 positions from P5 on a lap 43 restart after bumping wheels with O'Ward, which sent him into the barriers. However, the two-time IndyCar champion recovered well to finish P11.

Going into the Laguna Seca weekend, Chip Ganassi Racing remains the favourite. The reigning champs have dominated the last three editions of the race. Palou won the race in 2022 and 2024, and teammate Scott Dixon reigned supreme in 2023. Moreover, their race pace on road courses this season has been unparalleled.

Ed Carpenter Racing drivers will feel somewhat at home. Java House, one of its primary partners this season, is the title sponsor for the Grand Prix of Monterey.

Let's take a look at the race weekend schedule for the 2025 Grand Prix of Monterey.

Full schedule and session timings for IndyCar's 2025 Java House Grand Prix of Monterey

The 2025 Java House Grand Prix of Monterey will kick off with practice 1 on Friday evening. Practice 2 and the qualifying session will take place on Saturday, with the 95-lap race around the 11-turn, 2.238-mile circuit on Sunday afternoon.

Here are the session timings for the same:

Friday

Practice 1 - 5 pm ET (2:00 pm local time)

Saturday

Practice 2 - 11:30 am ET (8:30 am local time)

Qualifying - 2:30 pm ET (11:30 am local time)

Sunday

Race - 3:00 pm ET (noon local time)

TV Channel and streaming details for IndyCar's 2025 race at Laguna Seca

The pattern for FOX's broadcast of IndyCar race weekend will remain the same for Laguna Seca. Practice 1 on Friday will be broadcast on FS2, while practice 2 and qualifying on Saturday will be on FS1. The 95-lap Java House Grand Prix of Monterey on Sunday will be broadcast on FOX.

For non-US viewers, here's a country-wise list of where international fans can watch the race:

Canada: TSN, TSN+

TSN, TSN+ Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports F1 Spain: Movistar+

Movistar+ France: Canal+

Canal+ Germany: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Belgium: VOO Sport World

VOO Sport World Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

ESPN, TV Cultura Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Ziggo Sport Italy: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Portugal: Sport TV

Sport TV Japan: Gaora Sports

Gaora Sports Hungary: Arena 4

Arena 4 Turkey: S Sport

If you don't find your country in the list above, check this page on IndyCar's website for a comprehensive list of international broadcasters. Alternatively, fans can also stream the race on the series' official streaming platform, indycarlive.com, which requires a paid subscription.

