Full IndyCar Toronto race results as Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward takes 2nd win of the season

Pato O'Ward won the 2025 IndyCar race in Toronto after starting way down the pack in tenth. The Mexican driver was on a daring strategy as he made a two-stopper work where a plethora of drivers struggled with a three-stop strategy.The Canadian race was initially led by Colton Herta, who started the race from pole position. But, a feisty Kyle Kirkwood was hoping to correct his mistake on Saturday by moving up the grid in the early phase of the race.The 26-year-old was eyeing his sights at the top spots when Scott McLaughlin suffered a pit stop failure as his rear-left tire decided to ditch its ride from the No. 3 car. This allowed the alternate-tire runners to get in a cheap pit stop, while Alex Palou and Scott Dixon found themselves on the wrong end of the trade.Subsequently, the caution periods dominated the first half of the 90-lap race, where Josef Newgarden and Jacob Abel suffered a huge crash, as the latter's car was sitting on top of the No. 2 Team Penske challenger.Though such incidents dented Chip Ganassi Racing's lead drivers, others enjoyed the chance of being on the podium as the Andretti trio suffered an equally bad strategy. This helped Rinus VeeKay and Kyffin Simpson to run in the top three of the pylon.While the Dutchman initially led the race after Palou peeled into the pits, he conceded this high ground once he pitted for the second time and O'Ward overcut the Dale Coyne Racing driver. After that, the 26-year-old had the race under his control and took the chequered flag to win his ninth race of his IndyCar career, despite being aided by a caution period in the last two laps of the race.Blazing with excitement, he said over the radio:&quot;That's how you f**king recover.&quot;This was the first race win for Arrow McLaren, and Zak Brown was on the ground with the squad to celebrate. Meanwhile, Veekay and Simpson rounded out the podium, both scoring their maiden podium finish of the season.Pato O'Ward shares his thoughts on winning the IndyCar Toronto racePato O'Ward at the NTT INDYCAR Series Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto - Source: GettyPato O'Ward won the Toronto race after a disappointing qualifying yesterday. However, McLaren's star driver raced ruthlessly for 90 laps and secured a deserved win under his belt.Reflecting on claiming his second win of the 2025 season after not winning for the first 10 races, he said:&quot;I can't say that I saw this one coming today. I was feeling so good on the prime tire, all weekend really. We were struggling a little bit to get the alternate to work in qualifying, sadly that's the one you need to transfer. But I knew I had a great car under me to race with, and the guys nailed it on the strategy.&quot;&quot;Before warmup today, there was a bird that dropped a load on the car on one of my guys, my outside front (crew member) and I said 'that's going to be a good day today.'&quot;Pato O'Ward has now reduced his championship deficit to Alex Palou from 129 points to 99 points.2025 IndyCar Toronto race results#5 Pato O'Ward#18 Rinus VeeKay#8 Kyffin Simpson#26 Colton Herta#28 Marcus Ericsson#27 Kyle Kirkwood#15 Graham Rahal#90 Callum Ilott#4 David Malukas#9 Scott Dixon#12 Will Power#10 Alex Palou#7 Christian Lundgaard#66 Marcus Armstrong#76 Conor Daly#83 Robert Shwartzman-R#77 Sting Ray Robb#6 Nolan Siegel-R#60 Felix Rosenqvist#21 Christian Rasmussen#45 Louis Foster-R#30 Devlin DeFrancesco#51 Jacob Abel-R#2 Josef Newgarden#20 Alexander Rossi#3 Scott McLaughlin#14 Santino Ferrucci