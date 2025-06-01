IndyCar Detroit GP: Race Predictions

The grid for the IndyCar Detroit GP is set, and we once again have Colton Herta in his Andretti in pole position. The American has not had a great season if we talk about the Sundays, but the Saturdays have been very consistent almost every time.

He would be accompanied on the front row by David Malukas, who continues to impress Penske as a possible Will Power replacement.

On the second row we'll have Kyle Kirkwood, who cut a despondent figure after qualifying, accompanied by Christian Lundgaard, who continues to drag McLaren to the front while his teammates languish at the back.

The third row is a surprise, as the reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou is accompanied by none other than Graham Rahal. The Detroit GP always has the potential for the one thing, chaos. That's something that the fans can surely expect. What else should they keep an eye on? Let's take a look.

#5 The race is going to be chaotic

As we mentioned earlier, there's no doubt that the Detroit GP won't be chaotic. The track layout, the structure, and the kind of racing are made for it.

Hence, the one thing that we'll tell the fans is that they tighten their seatbelts and get ready for a fun and chaotic Detroit GP.

#4 Alex Palou is not winning the Detroit GP

Well, here's one prediction that would have been wrong for all but one race this season. We don't think Alex Palou wins the IndyCar Detroit GP. The Spaniard is coming into the race on the biggest high of his career, as he fulfilled his dream by winning the Indy500.

The problem, however, is that, rather surprisingly, Alex Palou has been on the back foot this weekend. The result in qualifying, where he dragged the car to P5, was not easy, and it did take a lot from him to achieve that.

It does appear that the car is not in the best performance window, and hence we might see him struggle to a certain extent.

#3 The usual suspects will surge through the field

We've got drivers like Pato O'Ward, Scott Dixon, and Josef Newgarden starting the race deep in the field, and these are the kind of drivers who have immense ability to manage races while keeping their nose clean.

Scott Dixon has built an entire career on this, and it's certainly not changing now. Keep an eye on these drivers as they slowly but steadily make their way through the field in a race that promises to be a chaotic affair.

#2 Christian Lundgaard secures another podium

Christian Lundgaard is one driver that has not gotten the kind of praise that he deserves for the kind of job that he's done as soon as he's stepped up to McLaren. If we keep the oval of IndyCar to one side, then more often than not, Lundgaard has been the team's benchmark. He's scored multiple podiums this season and is starting the race in P4. We're backing the McLaren driver to carve his way through chaos and secure another podium.

#1 Colton Herta wins the Detroit GP

It's been a cruel year if you're a Colton Herta fan. While qualifying has been good for the most part, the races have been a disaster on a different scale. Be it operational issues, or simply reliability, or just the driver making a few errors, it's not been the best season for the American, especially if you consider the fact that a possible F1 seat could have been on the table for him for 2026.

With that being said, this has to be his race, doesn't it? Not only was the American fast enough for pole, he secured it for the IndyCar Detroit GP by a handy gap to the chasing pack. After all the things that have gone wrong this season, starting on pole is maybe the best thing Colton Herta can now do his own thing at the front of the grid. For the American, more often than not, it's enough for him to win.

We're backing Colton Herta to pick up his first win of the season at the IndyCar Detroit GP.

