IndyCar fans swept by emotions as Graham Rahal’s message echoes through the Indianapolis storms

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal was stuck at the team base in Zionsville, Indianapolis, due to the tornado that hit the region. Rahal posted a tweet about taking cover at the office, which led fans from all over the world to keep Rahal updated and show concern for him.

The 36-year-old posted a picture of the Dallara chassis via X. He wrote

"Damn, that got rowdy for a second! Hope everyone in Indianapolis north side is staying safe. Hunker down. I took shelter in a fairly safe place…I think."

Some fans showed their concern for Graham Rahal, while some tried to lighten the mood. Here are some of the reactions.

A fan wrote:

"Glad y’all are safe!"

Another person via the same platform wrote:

"Be safe y’all and check on older people and loved ones"

Another user had the following to say

"Got a bit nutty down here too. Hope everyone is safe up there."

Here are some of the other replies to the tweet.

"The cockpit, eh?! Actually, that’s a badass plan!"

"Please tell me you actually got into a car once the sirens were going off 😂🤣 Not a bad idea really 🤔"

Graham Rahal delivers a hilarious quip about Scott McLaughlin's wife over his golf obsession

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal recently jokingly called out Karly Paone, Scott McLaughlin's wife for the Team Penske driver's obsession with golf. McLaughlin is not the only IndyCar driver with a golf obsession, as Alexander Rossi and Colton Herta are among some of the other drivers who love playing golf.

Rahal spoke about the same while on the podcast Pit Pass Indy. The upcoming ACURA Grand Prix has a few golfing facilities around. Podcast host Bruce Martin asked Rahal about the last time he played golf, to which Rahal answered with:

“I wish I had life like Scottie Mac (Scott McLaughlin), but I haven't been able to pry away and go play any golf. In fact, I think the last time I played golf was Road America of last year.” (25:45 onwards)

Martin then spoke about Scott McLaughlin's obsession with golf and how it will be difficult to find a driver with such a level of obsession for the sport, to which Graham Rahal responded:

"He is, but his wife's pretty courteous. I told him that when he had that baby, Karly would clamp down, but she's obviously, the leash is too long there. So I'm gonna have to make sure I tell Karly.”

"He's got to start pulling back a little bit. The man spends too much time, you know, swinging his sticks. But look, it's, you know, Scott, he's that dude's awesome. I love that guy. And he's a great golfer. So, certainly have the passion,” he added.

Scott McLaughlin is often spotted at the good course, along with his friend and NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney. After McLaughlin's very public altercation with Devlin DeFrancesco post the Thermal Club Grand Prix, Blaney posted a meme about golf, mocking the situation.

