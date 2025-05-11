IndyCar’s biggest losers from the 2025 Sonsio Grand Prix

The 2025 IndyCar Sonsio Grand Prix saw many drivers flourish over the race weekend as the 85-lap event was filled with entertainment as well as a rare occurrence of a caution. However, others sank under the pressure or were simply met with misfortune in the clockwise race on the IMS.

The race at the IMS road course first began in 2014, and was won by Simon Pagenaud. Since then, the grid has evolved, and Will Power has emerged to be the most successful driver at the circuit. But, days of Power's dominance at the track have seemingly been long gone as Alex Palou won the race, and was the biggest winner from the 85-lap event.

On the other hand, many drivers were troubled by operational mistakes made by their teams or by their own slipups. So, let's take a look at the biggest losers from the 2025 Sonsio IndyCar Grand Prix:

Losers from the 2025 Sonsio IndyCar Grand Prix

Colton Herta

Colton Herta has been a common name on the list so far this season. The Andretti driver has been great during qualifying since the begining of the season, but the on qualifying day at the IndyCar GP, he did not even make it to the Fast 6.

Hoping to undo some of the mistakes on Friday, the 25-year-old aimed to have a better outing on Saturday, but was troubled with front wing damage on lap 2 due to a collision. This saw him plummeting down the field as he got lapped by the leaders.

Despite his valiant efforts, Herta was unable to get back on the tail of the backmarkers and eventually had to retire from the race due to mechanical issues.

Christian Lundgaard

On a day when Pato O'Ward finished second, Christian Lundgaard was nowhere to be seen. The Dane had been bearing the papaya flag at the front for the past few races but started the race down in 14th this time around.

Though he targeted to get inside the top-10, a caution period and his slow pace saw him finish the race down in 16th, even behind his novice teammate, Nolan Siegel.

Graham Rahal

Though many might say Graham Rahal had a good showing at the IndyCar GP as he led 49 of the 85 laps and finished the race in P6, the 36-year-old could have ultimately had more in his bag. He took over the lead from pole-sitter Alex Palou heading into turn one and controlled the race from the get-go.

The pair then crossed their paths again in the pit lane, but the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver had the upper hand. However, not using the P2P strategically as Palou turned over a 30-second deficit in the P2P usage to a 30-second advantage saw the lead slip away from Rahal's hands.

Moreover, with his slower pace in his second-last stint compared to rivals, he had to peel into the pit lane, where he suffered a slow stop. This led him to lose all the chances of winning a race for the first time since 2017, as the drought was extended at the RLL camp.

A.J. Foyt Racing

A.J. Foyt Racing had the chance of getting inside the top-10 at the road course. However, it suffered a heartbreak in the 85-lap race.

David Malukas suffered a mechanical issue, rendering his race over and bringing out the caution flag for the first time since St. Petersburg. With one car out of the race, the team hoped to get a decent position home with the No. 14 charter.

However, Santino Ferrucci had other plans as he finished the race in 20th after starting nine spots ahead, when the green flag flew on the track. It marked a torrid day for A.J. Foyt Racing at the IndyCar GP.

Ed Carpenter Racing

After a string of reputable performances by Alexander Rossi, many hoped for the former Indy 500 winner to showcase his prowess at the IndyCar GP. But Ed Carpenter Racing, suffered a dismal race weekend.

Rossi had started the race in ninth, after a decent qualifying performance. However, he struggled mid-way through the race and came home to finish 14th.

Christian Rasmussen, on the other hand, endured a tough race as well as he finished behind the PREMA Racing car of Robert Shwartzman in 19th.

