“It’s hard to demand wins”: When Colton Herta reflected on his lack of major IndyCar successes

Andretti Global driver Colton Herta was self-critical when he reflected on his 2024 campaign, the best of his career. Herta had emerged as the runner-up last season with two wins to his name.

IndyCar's youngest race winner Colton Herta enjoyed a successful campaign in 2024. The 24-year-old driver, piloting his No. 26 Honda, emerged victorious in two races, including the season-finale in Nashville. However, despite these results, Herta ended the season with more to be desired.

The Santa Clarita, California native reflected on his career-best season shortly after the campaign concluded. In an interview with IndyCar.com, Herta pointed out that while his season was strong, it wasn’t fully satisfying. He said:

"It’s never a successful season if you don’t win a championship or win the (Indianapolis) '500.'"

He also spoke about the unpredictable nature of IndyCar racing, saying:

"It’s hard to win in this series. It’s hard to demand wins. Just frustrates you when it doesn't happen, and it doesn't happen a lot more than it does happen, unfortunately for everybody."

Looking ahead, Herta sees room for improvement and believes consistency will be the key to mounting a serious title challenge in 2025. He said:

"Just needing more consistent podiums."

Is Colton Herta F1-bound? Mario Andretti speaks on the American's future

Colton Herta has long been linked with a move to Formula 1, particularly given his connections with Andretti. In 2022, he tested a McLaren F1 car in Portugal, fueling speculation about his potential future in the sport.

With Andretti set to enter Formula 1 in 2026 under the Cadillac banner, many believe Herta is a prime candidate for a seat in the new team. His name has been at the forefront of speculation, especially following remarks from former IndyCar driver Marcus Ericsson, who suggested that Herta is ready for the jump to F1.

Recently, racing legend Mario Andretti, a board member in the Cadillac F1 project, shared his thoughts on Herta’s prospects. Speaking to Motorsport.com, he praised the American’s racing pedigree and potential. He said:

"Looking back at the way Colton has trained from the very beginning of his young career — as you know, he started in Formula 3 and so on with the likes of Lando Norris, and he's done some F1 testing."

Andretti also referenced the 2022 McLaren test, stating:

"Zak Brown gave him a good test at Portimao in Portugal. You should see the report that we got from [team principal] Andrea Stella. And Andrea is an individual that says it like it is — so again, [Herta's] a great candidate. And all of this has to be proven, of course, but going in, he's a good bet, in my opinion."

Colton Herta will enter the 2025 IndyCar campaign piloting the No. 26 Honda for Andretti Global. The season is set to commence later this week with the Grand Prix of St Petersburg.

