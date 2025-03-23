$100M IndyCar team owner’s star driver Alex Palou labels his “biggest rival” on the grid

Alex Palou recently named Scott Dixon his biggest rival on the IndyCar grid. The Spanish driver opted for a rather surprising pick when faced with the question during the Thermal Grand Prix race weekend.

The Chip Ganassi star, who has racked up three IndyCar Series championships in the last four seasons, is going for a third consecutive title. Speaking on First Things First on FOX Sports, the former McLaren F1 test driver was asked the tricky question of whom he considers his biggest rival on the IndyCar grid.

Opting for what appeared to be a more diplomatic answer, Alex Palou stated:

“I think in IndyCar, we have 27 full-time drivers who compete in the championship, and you can always expect different drivers and different teams battling for the title.

"So I'm not counting on one specifically. Honestly, I think we need to take it race by race, and there will be, as always, some surprises from teams or drivers that we didn’t expect based on the last couple of seasons, but they will be there.

"So honestly, I’m focused on trying to get that No. 10 car to the front as many times as possible this weekend, and we’re ready to battle any driver in the series.”

Quizzed further on whom he has the friendliest rivalry with, the former Dale Coyne driver stated:

“Honestly, I have to say it’s Scott Dixon, my teammate. He’s a six-time champion, and it’s a little bit of both. On one hand, you always want him to be upfront. But at the same time, he’s your biggest rival.

Honestly, I’m happy when he wins because I can feel the energy of my team rise, but he’s my biggest rival on track. He will always be my biggest rival.”

Both Alex Palou and Scott Dixon drive for Chip Ganassi Racing, owned by former American racecar driver Chip Ganassi, who is estimated to be worth $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The two boast a staggering nine IndyCardrivers’ titles between them and are among the favorites to clinch the 2025 championship.

Alex Palou favorite to win the Thermal Club Grand Prix

Alex Palou during the IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Alex Palou is currently the odds-on favorite to win the 2025 edition of the IndyCar Thermal Club Grand Prix. The 27-year-old heads into the race sitting atop the drivers’ standings.

The Barcelona-born star, who clinched victory at the 2024 edition of the race—despite it not being a points-scoring race—is favored to again seal the win come Grand Prix Sunday.

According to odds made available by FOX Sports, Alex Palou is at +220 to win the race. The Chip Ganassi star is followed by Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin, who is at +450. Two-time Indy 500 champion Josef Newgarden is ranked third according to the odds provided, at +550.

Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward follows closely as the fourth favorite, with +650, while rounding out the top five favorites to clinch the Palm Springs race is Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta. The American driver is listed at +800 to take victory.

Already, the Thermal Club circuit has proven to be tricky for several drivers after the practice sessions, particularly with the gap between the front end of the grid and the backmarkers raising eyebrows. How the action on Sunday will play out remains to be seen, but it is certainly one to keep a close watch on.

