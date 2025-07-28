100M-worth Chip Ganassi declares Scott Dixon his favorite IndyCar driver citing record-setting consistency

Alex Palou won his eighth race of the season at Laguna Seca, but the stat about another CGR driver, Scott Dixon, was making the rounds on the web. In a sudden turn of events amid Palou's dominant run, team owner Floyd Ganassi Jr, aka Chip Ganassi, asserted that the Kiwi was his favourite IndyCar driver.Ganassi was himself a racing driver in the IndyCar series back in the 1980s, and after hanging up his helmet, became a team owner after establishing CGR in 1990. Since then, the squad has amassed 16 drivers' titles and six Indy 500 crowns, helping him mount a $100 million net worth (via Celebrity Net Worth)On the other hand, his driver, Alex Palou, has been the dominant force in IndyCar. The Spaniard won his eighth race of the season, within the 14 rounds held so far.But, despite this, the reigning champion has not been able to topple Ganassi's love for Scott Dixon, who won six titles with the team. The New Zealander claimed his 217th top-five finish at the same race, which did not go unnoticed by fans:&quot;Today was Scott Dixon’s 217th Top 5 Finish. 217th!!!!!! It was his 416th Start. 52.2% of his Starts have ended in a Top 5 finish. Insane. 🐐 || #IndyCar.&quot;Moreover, one fan replied that the New Zealander was their favourite driver, to which Ganassi replied and wrote:&quot;Mine too!&quot;Chip Ganassi @GanassiChipLINKMine too!On the other hand, Dixon further conceded points to Palou in the championship standings after the race in Laguna Seca.Scott Dixon opens up on his result at the IndyCar race at Laguna SecaScott Dixon at the 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series Java House Grand Prix of Monterey - Source: GettyDespite Scott Dixon sitting third in the championship table, all hopes of securing his seventh title this season have been tormented by his teammate. Alex Palou has a 198-point lead over the Kiwi, and Palou winning the Astor Cup merely remains a formality for many.With the 45-year-old moving up the grid from 19th to finish fifth, he opened up on his performance at the 95-lap race, and said (via Honda Racing)&quot;It was a decent day, a little bit frustrating there at the end though. We kind of burned the rears off and that's what we had been struggling with all day. It was unfortunate that Pato got by in the end. I tried to defend as hard as possible and got myself into a little bit of trouble there.&quot;&quot;But it was a good day all-in-all. Our #9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda was really good. The fuel mileage was key for us to have that consistent speed through the race, and we were able to be out in front of the alternate strategy which worked out pretty well.&quot;Meanwhile, Alex Palou has mustered a massive 590-point tally after adding a further 54 points during the Laguna Seca Grand Prix weekend.