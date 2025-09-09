  • home icon
  • IndyCar
  • $23M Alex Palou controversy leads Arrow McLaren to lose major IndyCar sponsor: Report

$23M Alex Palou controversy leads Arrow McLaren to lose major IndyCar sponsor: Report

By Pranay Bhagi
Published Sep 09, 2025 15:57 GMT
Image Credits: Getty, L: Nolan Seigel; R: Alex Palou
Image Credits: Getty, L: Nolan Seigel; R: Alex Palou

The primary sponsor for the No.6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet entry, NTT Data, is reportedly going to leave the Papaya team at the end of the 2026 season. It is believed that Alex Palou’s decision not to honor the McLaren contract played a significant part in NTT's decision to part ways.

Ad

NTT Data had been a long-term sponsor for Chip Ganassi Racing, with the first deal being signed between the two parties in 2013 for the one-off Indy 500, before coming on board as a full-time sponsor for 2014. The partnership continued until the end of 2022, before the Japanese multinational signed a deal with Arrow McLaren.

As per the reports, Alex Palou’s contract with McLaren played a significant role in NTT Data’s deal. The Spaniard had previously raced with NTT as the sponsor for his Chip Ganassi Racing entry from 2021-2022. The deal was signed just weeks after Palou signed with the Papaya team.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Alex Palou decided not to honour the Arrow McLaren contract ahead of the 2024 season and decided to stay with Chip Ganassi Racing. NTT Data, which had signed under the pretense of Palou joining the Papaya team, then went into negotiations with the team.

NTT initially signed a six-year deal with McLaren in 2022, meant to run until the end of the 2028 season. The renegotiations gave the Japanese multinational the opportunity to end the deal after four years, i.e., the end of the 2026 season.

Ad
NTT INDYCAR Series Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto - Source: Getty
NTT INDYCAR Series Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto - Source: Getty

Arrow McLaren also filed a lawsuit against Alex Palou regarding the damage incurred by the team as the Spaniard failed to honor the contract. Out of the $30M lawsuit filed by the team, $23M of losses are reportedly incurred from the renegotiated deal with NTT Data.

Ad

The renegotiated deal led to a reduced annual sponsorship, resulting in losses of $7,266,902. McLaren F1 also reportedly lost $15,564,970 in sponsorship benefits, with the total losses amounting to nearly $23M

According to the latest reports, NTT Data has decided to end its sponsorship of McLaren at the end of the 2026 season. The Japanese multinational will also be putting an end to its deal with the McLaren F1 team after the end of the next season.

Ad

Amid all this, Arrow McLaren announced its partnership extension with two major sponsors.

Arrow McLaren announces partnership renewals with Mission Foods and onsemi

Mission Foods first signed a sponsorship deal with Arrow McLaren in 2020 and has been with the team ever since. Onsemi, on the other hand, joined the Papaya team ahead of the 2023 season and has been a primary sponsor on the No.6 Chevrolet for four races in the last three seasons.

Ad
Ad

The Papaya team announced a contract renewal with both these sponsors on September 9, 2025.

“Our family of partners are critical to our team’s success, and we are thrilled to have Mission Foods’ and onsemi’s support continue into next season and beyond. They’ve become familiar names within our sport, and they love both racing and INDYCAR. We’re proud to continue to collaborate with them and provide one-of-a-kind experiences for their organizations and their guests at track,” said Arrow McLaren’s President, Kevin Thimjon.

As NTT Data reportedly will make an exit after the 2026 season, both Mission Foods and onsemi have signed with the team through 2026.

About the author
Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Twitter icon

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Pranay Bhagi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications