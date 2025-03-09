3-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou shares adorable picture of his daughter in a vintage Ford car

Alex Palou recently shared an adorable photo of his daughter, Lucia with all his followers on the social media platform Instagram. The three-time IndyCar Series champion posted a heartwarming image of his little one sitting in a vintage Ford car.

The Chip Ganassi driver, who welcomed Lucia with his wife, Esther, in December 2023, frequently shares glimpses of his daughter with the public. Palou has even celebrated his race victories with his child by his side on several occasions.

The former Dale Coyne Racing driver posted a cute photo of Lucia sitting behind the wheel of a vintage Ford by taking to his Instagram story.

Alex Palou shared a photo of his daughter, Lucia, on social media. Image: @alexpalou via Instagram.

In another touching moment, Palou brought Lucia along to the post-race celebrations with the Chip Ganassi team after his victory at the season-opening St. Petersburg Grand Prix in Florida. The Barcelona-born racer has his social media laced with heartwarming moments featuring himself, Esther, and Lucia, offering fans a peek into his family life.

Palou reportedly met Esther when he was just 17, and the couple have been together for the better part of the last decade. They frequently share family photos on social media and only recently did they celebrate Lucia’s first birthday with a series of adorable family pictures.

Alex Palou speaks on teaching his daughter life lessons with UNO game

Alex Palou recently opened up about teaching his daughter, Lucia, valuable life lessons. In an interview with motorsports commentator James Hinchcliffe, the 27-year-old revealed that he uses the game of UNO to introduce her to some important realities of life.

During the conversation, Hinchcliffe referenced one of Palou’s moments with his daughter, describing how the Chip Ganassi star approached their UNO games with a competitive spirit.

Reflecting on that moment, Palou explained that it was his way of preparing Lucia for the real world.

"Did you see the picture when I had plus five laid out? She was not expecting that. She needs to get ready for life. In general it's like that. Everybody cheats around you. Everybody. When I mean everybody, it's everybody. I'm just showing her that even her dad is gonna cheat and that's fine. She needs to keep working, and it is what it is," said Palou while speaking to Hinchcliffe (via IndyCar Season in Review)

Further touching on what career path he would want his daughter to pursue, the former McLaren F1 test driver stated he had no specific expectations:

"I don't mind if she wants to be a professional golfer or a professional tennis player, I'm not gonna push her too much. Or if she wants to be the best musician ever. Whatever she wants.”

In the world of sports, it’s not uncommon for children to follow in their parents' footsteps. Whether Lucia will one day pursue a career in racing like her father remains a question only time can answer.

