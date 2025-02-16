6x IndyCar champ Scott Dixon teases Daytona 500 participation in 2026

IndyCar legend Scott Dixon has teased a potential entry into next year's Daytona 500, saying he is figuring out how to make the move happen. The Kiwi driver is a six-time IndyCar champion, making him one of the most successful drivers in the history of the series.

Ad

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series kicks off on Sunday with the Daytona 500 in Florida. The 67th Running of the event will be held as per usual at the Daytona International Speedway.

Scott Dixon is one of many celebrity guests who have been in attendance in Daytona Beach since Thursday, witnessing qualifying, duel races and practice sessions ahead of the main event on Sunday. The IndyCar veteran has raced in open-wheel categories and endurance races but has never applied his trade in NASCAR.

Ad

Trending

According to NASCAR journalist Joseph Sringley, during the final practice session for this year's event on Saturday, Fox Sports asked Dixon whether he would be open to racing at the Daytona 500. The Kiwi hinted in his reply that he was trying to figure out a way to do so:

"We were just talking about that, trying to work out how I can do an entry for next year," said Dixon.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Scott Dixon is at Daytona as a guest to NASCAR legend and co-owner of Legacy Motor Club, Jimmie Johnson. The American was Dixon's teammate for two seasons in 2021 and 2022, when he made a move to IndyCar with Chip Ganassi Racing.

If Dixon follows through on his interest, he would join a select group of open-wheel drivers who have attempted NASCAR’s biggest race. However, no official plans have been confirmed and fans will have to wait to find out whether they will see the IndyCar legend make his NASCAR debut.

Ad

"Excited for the race" - Scott Dixon shares his excitement ahead of the Daytona 500

Scott Dixon at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, 2025 - Source: Getty

Scott Dixon shared his excitement about being at the Daytona 500 and said that he is looking forward to Sunday's race. The Kiwi mentioned he is attending the 500 mile event after 10 years.

Ad

Speaking about the upcoming NASCAR Cup opening event to Fox Sports, Dixon shared his excitement about being there to watch the race, saying:

"It's nice to be back [for the Daytona 500]. Obviously we just ran the 24 hour here. But excited to see the race tomorrow."

"I've come to see my good friend, Jimmie [Johnson]" added Dixon. [via motorsport.com]

Dixon raced at the 24 hours of Daytona held at the Daytona International Speedway in January, 2025. He was part of the Acura Meyer Shank Racing team that secured a second-place finish, missing out on the victory by just 1.335 seconds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback