"A dream come true for the captain" - Scott McLaughlin reveals the impact of his historic Indy 500 pole on boss Roger Penske

IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin sat down with Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s President and IndyCar President Doug Boles for an interview with the 2025 season on the horizon. The Team Penske driver detailed his Indy 500 pole and its impact on team owner Roger Penske.

Ad

Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s YouTube channel uploaded a video featuring Scott McLaughlin on February 26, 2025, as the Kiwi driver reflected on the 2024 IndyCar season and looked forward to the upcoming season. Speaking about the Indy 500 pole, and its impact on Roger Penske, he said,

“You know, we got into the Fast 12. First time in the Fast 12 at the speedway. And then to get in the fast 6 was really cool as well. And it's just like full credit to the team. They did an unreal job over the off season to give us the tools that we needed and then to lock out the front row was a dream come true for the captain and something that was really special to be a part of,” McLaughlin said (0:55 onwards).

Ad

Trending

Doug Boles then questioned Scott McLaughlin about the first conversation he had with Roger Penske after getting the 2024 Indy 500 pole, to which the 31-year-old replied:

“I just said to him, 'now we go to Sunday'. He was pumped. I think he was pumped. Just the top three in the front row. But, yeah, I always say to everyone, I've said it, everyone the whole content day. I picked the wrong Sunday. I love being on pole, but I just want to be good the next Sunday.” (3:00 onwards)

Ad

Ad

Doug Boles was recently appointed as the IndyCar President by Penske Entertainment following Jay Frye's exit from the sport. Boles has been the IMS President since 2013, and will now be looking to serve as the President of both the iconic circuit and the open-wheel racing series.

Scott McLaughlin struggled at the Indy 500 prior to his 2024 attempt. The Team Penske driver reached out to Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud for help and managed to take the pole position for the 2024 race.

Ad

Scott McLaughlin thanked Simon Pagenaud’s mentorship for Indy 500 pole position

Scott McLaughlin's best result at the Indy 500 before the 2024 race was P14 in Qualifying and in the race. The Team Penske driver then reached out to Simon Pagenaud, who’s McLaughlin's neighbor and lives close by in North Carolina.

The Frenchman opened up his book of secrets and tips for the 31-year-old and shared his experience. Scott McLaughlin was questioned about his gesture to gift Pagenaud his pole-winning helmet, to which he replied,

Ad

“Look, people will never understand how much he gave me. Like, he opened his book, regardless of if he comes back and races or whatever he wants to do. You know, he was fully upfront with me, gave me tips on everything, and I have nothing to repay him with apart from the pole helmet.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

McLaughlin gifted the helmet to Pagenaud in December 2024 and wrote a thank you note on the visor of the helmet. The Frenchman shared the same on his social media, thanking the Kiwi driver for the heartwarming gesture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback