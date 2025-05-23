"A Schumacher racing in the Indy 500 would be pretty sick": Mick Schumacher excites fans with his presence at Indianapolis

The hype around the 2025 Indy 500 has been bringing top motorsports stars to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In line with this, Mick Schumacher, the son of the seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher, was spotted taking in the action of final practice at the track.

The news of Schumacher being at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was shared on X by IndyCar reporter Marshall Pruett.

Fans from all over the globe shared their thoughts on the same. A particular fan via X added:

"A Schumacher racing in the Indy 500 would be pretty sick."

A second fan wrote on the same platform:

"@Schumacher Mick would fit right in INDYCAR. That would bring ratings and a larger international audience. There has to be an owner out there who could use him."

A third motorhead had the following to say:

"The to start the Mick to IndyCar rumors!!"

Here are some of the other fan reactions:

"A Schumacher racing in the 500 would feed families," one fan wrote.

"I hope we see Mick in IndyCar," another fan commented.

"Lil Schumi needs to come here and join the circus," read one comment.

Mick Schumacher showed up at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway alongside the 2016 IMSA champion, Dirk Müller.

Mick Schumacher to Cadillac for 2025 F1 season?

Mick Schumacher has been on the Formula 1 sidelines since his 2022 departure from the Haas team. He has been trying to get back on the grid for sometime, but has failed to do so.

However, with Cadillac joining the pinnacle of motorsport in 2026, there have been rumors linking Schumacher to the American outfit. Former Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya recently shared his thoughts on the matter.

The Colombian genuinely believes that the Cadillac seats would go to Sergio Perez and Zhou Guanyu instead of Mick Schumacher.

"Mick Schumacher was speaking to everyone at Miami, so that’s why he’s in the news again. I’d be surprised if Cadillac don’t go for Sergio Perez as their number one, and I’d say Zhou Guanyu as their number two," Montoya said via Racingnews365.

The 26-year-old has managed 43 race starts so far in his Formula 1 career. In the process of doing so, he has also managed to put on board 12 career points.

Keeping in view the fierce nature of the fiercely competitive Formula 1 grid, it seems very difficult for Schumacher to find a seat at least for the 2026 season. Cadillac is the German's best bet, but the chances are extremely low.

Moreover, other than Sergio Perez and Zhou Guanyu, several other top names have also been linked with the two Cadillac seats. IndyCar's Colton Herta and the 10-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner, Valtteri Bottas (currently serving as Mercedes' reserve driver), is also believed to be in the running for the 2026 seat.

