"A shame it happened": Axed Team Penske boss breaks silence on Indy 500 scandal as Roger Penske chooses his replacement

Former Team Penske general manager Kyle Moyer has broken his silence on the team's Indy 500 scandal, in the aftermath of which, he was one of three senior management members whom team owner Roger Penske fired. On Friday, Penske Racing announced the promotion of two experienced members.

Jonathan Diuguid was promoted to President of Penske Racing, and Travis Law was named Competition Director. The duo will handle the team's IndyCar, IMSA, and WEC operations.

Kyle Moyer, who recently joined Arrow McLaren after getting axed by Roger Penske, acknowledged what a "shame" the Indy 500 controversy was, and expressed how he would've loved to continue working with Team Penske.

"I’ll put it easily and quickly: It’s a shame it happened, but I would do anything to do that 10 years I did at Team Penske again," he said via IndyStar.

Along with Moyer, the other two Penske leaders axed were team president Tim Cindric and managing director Ron Ruzewski. All three played dual roles in the organization, also serving as race strategists for one driver each.

Moyer was Scott McLaughlin's race strategist, Cindric was Josef Newgarden's, and Ruzewski, Will Power's. Penske's 2025 Indy 500 controversy was caused by the latter two drivers' cars having illegally modified rear attenuators. Consequently, IndyCar disqualified the duo from running in Fast 12 and pushed them to the back of the grid for the race.

Roger Penske was distraught with the whole situation and parted ways with the three senior leaders. While Kyle Moyer has joined Arrow McLaren as Nolan Siegel's race strategist, Tim Cindric and Ron Ruzewski have yet to announce their next steps.

Team Penske axing didn't deter Kyle Moyer from finding a new home in IndyCar

Nolan Siegel at IndyCar's Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Source: Getty

Kyle Moyer will serve Arrow McLaren and Nolan Siegel for the first time this weekend at the 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. The seasoned IndyCar veteran worked for Team Penske for an entire decade before the 11th season was cut short after the Indy 500 scandal.

Moyer's move to Arrow McLaren was aided by Team Principal Tony Kanaan being a long-time friend of his. On Friday (July 4) at Mid-Ohio, he spoke about his love for IndyCar and his quick return to the series.

"I was gonna be back in IndyCar no matter what," Moyer said via IndyStar. "I love IndyCar, and I never pictured myself not being in IndyCar. (Coming back) happened a little bit quicker than I thought, but then some of it doesn't surprise me 'cuz just watching the first race on TV, and then the second, I missed it. It's good to be back."

Team Penske is having a rough patch in the premier American open-wheel series, with all of its drivers having volatile results. Contrarily, Arrow McLaren is faring relatively better, with Pato O'Ward third in the standings.

