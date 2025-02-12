Penske Entertainment announced that Doug Boles will be taking over as President of the IndyCar Series, much to the delight of the majority of the fans on social media. Boles will be replacing Jay Frye, who has been in the role since 2018.

Doug Boles has served as the President of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway since 2013 and will continue to do so in addition to his new role. Boles is currently responsible for the daily operations of the IMS and has overseen a $100 million investment to renovate the legendary racing venue.

Many fans and spectators have been critical of the outgoing President, Jay Frye due to the lack of on-track and off-track growth of the sport during his tenure. Manufacturer expansion, marketing and promotion have been some areas that many fans have identified as needing a change if the sport is to grow into a larger entity.

Boles, on the other hand, is often highly praised for his expertise in promotions and strategic marketing. He also has a positive image with the fans and the news of him taking over as President has been met with mostly favorable reactions on social media.

IndyStar Sports reporter Nathan Brown shared the news on his X account and the fans could be seen lauding the move in the replies.

One fan replied:

"About time. He's [Jay Frye] been the one holding back Indycar"

"Very cool @jdouglas4 is a good man for the job" wrote another fan.

"This is great! Doug Boles is the best!" said another user.

President and CEO of Penske Entertainment, Mark Miles has stated that Boles is the perfect man to run the series via a press release. He said:

“Doug is the ideal choice to lead both INDYCAR and IMS as we enter a new era of opportunity and visibility.” [via indycar.com]

"He’s an exceptional leader and motivator who is appreciated by our fans and respected by our owners, drivers, partners and additional key stakeholders.” added Miles.

It was also announced that Mark Sibla (Senior VP of Competition and Operations), Kyle Novak (VP of Officiating and Race Control), Alex Damron (CMO) and Louis Kissinger (General Manager, IMS Operations) will be taking up new roles and responsibilities in a major organizational shake-up.

"The future is bigger and brighter": Doug Boles shares his thoughts on becoming the new IndyCar President

Doug Boles speaking at an event ahead of the 103rd running of the Indy 500 - Source: Getty

Doug Boles has shared his excitement over becoming the new President of IndyCar and has shared his belief that the sport will grow exponentially in the upcoming years.

The American has also assured fans that the work for the 2025 season is already underway. He said:

“I’m honored to lead the amazing team at INDYCAR, and I truly believe the future is bigger and brighter than ever for our sport and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. [via indycar.com]

I’m extremely grateful to Mark Miles for this opportunity, and fans can rest assured the hard work is already under way and 2025 will be a fantastic season.” He added.

Boles was also the founding partner and COO of Panther Racing, while the team was in operation from 1998 to 2014.

