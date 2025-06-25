After big controversy, Nolan Siegel sees "positive" in IndyCar broadcasting drivers' fiery comments unlike other sports

Nolan Siegel has spoken out about the 'positive' impact that arises from IndyCar broadcasting team radio messages during live races. The Arrow McLaren driver's comments come over a week after he became the center of controversy after a clip of his team radio rant against Team Penske went viral on social media.

At the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on June 15, IndyCar gave Siegel a drive-through penalty during the race for aggressive defending when he was about to be lapped by race leader Scott McLaughlin. The penalty infuriated the 20-year-old, and he released his frustration on his team radio with an X-rated rant against Team Penske and McLaughlin.

The two drivers were also involved in an incident at the race weekend before that in Detroit, which added to Nolan Siegel's anger. A few days after the race, Arrow McLaren issued an apology, and so did the No. 6 Chevy driver. Everything was calm going into the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America, which turned out to be a decent race for Siegel.

After the race, reporter Bruce Martin asked Siegel about the impact of how racing drivers, unlike athletes, have each in-race message documented and broadcast. The 20-year-old replied [17:00 onwards]:

"Any professional sport is extremely high pressure, and sometimes people say things they don't mean. You know, say things in the heat of the moment they probably wouldn't say after things have cooled down."

"Like you said, most of the times, any other sport, you don't hear that. But I know for a fact that it happens. Here (IndyCar), I think it's really cool that fans can listen in and be a part of the action like that. I think it gives them a perspective they wouldn't have in any other sport, and it makes them feel involved. I think that's a really positive thing."

Going into the Road America race, Nolan Siegel vowed to never lose his calm again on team radio. Scott McLaughlin also empathized with his rival, admitting that he himself is "no angel".

Nolan Siegel talks about Arrow McLaren signing Scott McLaughlin's disgraced Team Penske race strategist

Arrow McLaren recently signed Kyle Moyer as Nolan Siegel's new race strategist. Moyer was Scott McLaughlin's race strategist at Team Penske before getting fired by team owner Roger Penske in the wake of the team's Indy 500 controversy in May.

The crossover was unexpected, considering Siegel and McLaughlin's recent incidents. However, Arrow McLaren boss Tony Kanaan, who shared a close friendship with Moyer, jumped at the first chance to sign him. After Road America, Nolan Siegel about the change in his team, which will take effect at IndyCar's next race at Mid-Ohio.

"I've never met Kyle, but I'll meet him this week, try and spend a lot of time with him, get to know him, and I've heard nothing but good things. Obviously, I've heard of him, known of him, and I'm very, very excited to get to work with him. That's a huge pleasure and learning opportunity for me," he told reporter Bob Pockrass.

Siegel turned out to be Arrow McLaren's best performer in the chaotic Road America race. His No. 6 squad landed on the right side of the strategic options, gaining five positions in the race to finish P8.

