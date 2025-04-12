After NHRA expansion, Graham Rahal aims for next big business step in the IndyCar ladder

IndyCar driver Graham Rahal expanded his scope of business in the NHRA sphere in March by partnering with John Force Racing, his father-in-law's namesake organization. This move struck gold immediately as JFR driver Jack Beckman gave the team its 300th Funny Car win three days after they announced the partnership.

With this Rahal-Force partnership promising to cause waves in the drag racing world, the 36-year-old has shown intent in using his business acumen to help young drivers in the IndyCar ladder. In a recent interview with RACER, the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver explained how he plans to launch a scholarship fund for young IndyCar aspirant drivers.

"One of the things that’s been in my mind lately is to come up with a scholarship fund for young drivers. And when I say a scholarship fund, I mean getting a bunch of successful business owners that out of the goodness of their heart want to put money into a money-market fund that goes towards helping drivers starting out," he said.

Rahal explained how he'd test the idea in the Radical Cup North America, where his team, Rahal Radical Indianapolis, began competing in 2024, before expanding into the USF championships (previously called Road to Indy).

"Maybe it’s in the Radical series where we race and the next step is to go into the USF Championships. And I’m not talking about being able to pay for a whole season. What I’m talking about is that we can help subsidize careers until they get to the top. Being able to help where it’s needed to keep the talent moving up the ladder. No strings attached. You don’t owe anything back," he added.

Graham Rahal explained how Rahal Letterman Lanigan would have "first dibs" on the drivers funded by this scholarship if and when they made it to IndyCar so that it makes financial sense for RLL too.

Meanwhile, his NHRA partnership with father-in-law John Force will face the big test at the Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas this weekend. Graham Rahal Performance will be the primary sponsor for JFR's Funny Car driver Jack Beckman, and Top Fuel dragster and Force's daughter, Brittany. The two cars will adorn a new all-black livery backed by GRP.

Graham Rahal counts on his "relentless" work ethic to help the next-gen drivers

AUTO: AUG 11 NTT INDYCAR Series Gallagher Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Graham Rahal is a second-generation racer. His father, Bobby Rahal, is a retired three-time IndyCar champion and the 1986 Indy 500, who co-owns Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Having such a guiding figure during his growing years helped Graham maneuver the racing world.

In the RACER interview, he expressed gratitude for what his father taught him and expects to put it to good use by helping the young drivers in the IndyCar ladder system.

"I was fortunate for one thing in my life, and it wasn’t just to have my dad as my dad. It was more to have my dad’s work ethic imposed on me. Yeah, my name was Rahal and yeah, I won races at the junior level, but I also have a relentless work ethic, off the track, that I’m proud of, and most don’t. And I feel like that’s something I can bring to young drivers," the No. 15 RLL Honda driver said.

Graham Rahal will compete in the 50th edition of the Long Beach Grand Prix this weekend from April 11 to 13. After P12 and P11 results in the first two races of the season, he will aim for his first Top 10 finish on the iconic 1.968-mile circuit.

