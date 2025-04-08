John Force Racing unveils stunning Graham Rahal-backed livery for NHRA 4-wide Nationals

Graham Rahal and John Force Racing's partnership grows further as the NHRA team revealed its new livery for the Las Vegas 4-wide Nationals. This partnership earlier struck gold as the Graham Rahal Performance-sponsored JFR car won its 300th Funny Car race at the Winternationals last race weekend.

Ad

Rahal and Force have a long-drawn connection as the former driver married Force's daughter, Courtney Force, in 2015. Courtney was herself an NHRA driver and went on to win multiple dragster races.

However, she retired in 2019 and shifted her focus to her family. Meanwhile, Graham Rahal and her father, John Force, continued their racing careers as drivers and owners, respectively.

With Rahal also operating a modification store in Indiana, his father-in-law saw an opportunity to collaborate, which the 36-year-old was happy to be a part of. The GRP-JFR partnership stood on top of the podium at the Winternationals race, where the team claimed its 300th Funny Car win.

Ad

Trending

Happy with the collaboration, JFR prepared a special livery for GRP, moving away from their traditional white-blue livery and donning the GRP color scheme. Graham Rahal's sister-in-law Brittany Force and Jack Beckman's car will be using this paint scheme. The team shared the videos of the same, captioning the post:

"In the Las Vegas 4-Wides which start this Friday, Graham Rahal Performance will be the primary sponsor on Brittany Force’s Top Fuel Dragster and Jack Beckman’s Funny Car."

Ad

Ad

Rahal and Force are often spotted together but are invested deeply in their respective racing careers.

John Force reveals the true reason for opting to go with Graham Rahal's brand as a sponsor

Graham Rahal at the INDYCAR Series GMR Grand Prix - Source: Getty

The partnership between the IndyCar driver and the NHRA team owner might seem to be a done deal on paper due to their relationship. However, the 75-year-old advocated that this collaboration was not possible due to their relationship but due to Rahal's eagerness toward racing.

Ad

Reflecting on his son-in-law's passion, Force said (via NHRA):

"This partnership fires me up. Graham’s not just family — he’s a racer, a businessman, and someone who lives and breathes performance, just like we do. What he’s building with GRP is incredible, and bringing that energy into our pits with Brittany and Jack just feels right. We’re not just putting a name on the car — we’re bringing two racing families together to push the limits on and off the track."

While Rahal's name is doing great in the NHRA sphere, his results have not turned heads in the IndyCar paddock. Of the two races held so far, his best finish has been 11th and he would hope to get his first top-10 result of the season at the next race in Long Beach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More