AJ Foyt Racing helps David Malukas finally end the reliance on Santino Ferrucci's setup

David Malukas joined AJ Foyt Racing on a multi-year deal in 2025 after an unpredictable IndyCar season in 2024. Arrow McLaren axed the 23-year-old in the first half of 2024 after he couldn't provide a definite timeline for recovery from a wrist injury sustained in the offseason.

Meyer Shank Racing signed a recovered Malukas midway through the season to replace Tom Blomqvist. He competed in the No. 66 MSR Honda for 10 races and recorded two Top 10 finishes. His promising comeback made AJ Foyt Racing sign him in what was considered a precursor to his promotion to the championship-contending Team Penske. The two teams have a technical alliance.

David Malukas hasn't fared well in the opening two race weekends of the 2025 IndyCar season. He finished 13th in St. Petersburg and secured a lowly 18th in Thermal. The No. 4 Chevy driver was one of eight drivers who tested at the IMS road course last week.

In an interview with RACER after the test, Malukas revealed how he had been building off of experienced teammate Santino Ferrucci's car setup until now.

"In the beginning, it was a lot of just trying to get comfortable, figuring out what I need, what I want from the car, not trying to pick off of Santino’s setup. Because with where we started with the team, it’s always been that we unload with Santino setups and then we try to figure out how to make that work for me. But now, I think we can officially start unloading with what is my setup and then work from there. The test was a super productive day for us," he said.

Malukas also explained how using Ferrucci's setup wasn't an alien concept. In 2024 as well, he 'piggybacked' on someone else's setup, having signed for MSR midway through the season.

"Because of just how ’24 was crazy, then jumping in mid-season, there’s was no time, really, to start making your own setups; it’s been just a lot of piggybacking. [I’ve] been driving other people’s setups for a whole year, so it feels good that I can finally start from scratch and build a setup that’s unique to myself," he added.

Despite his No. 6 Chevy not having a tailored setup, David Malukas is only one place behind Santino Ferrucci in the championship standings after two races. Ferrucci holds 17th with 32 points, with Malukas in 18th with 29 points.

David Malukas feels at home with a "family feel" at AJ Foyt Racing

David Malukas's No. 6 Chevy at IndyCar's Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Day 2 - Source: Getty

AJ Foyt Racing is David Malukas' fourth team in four years. He has spent two years with Dale Coyne Racing, an offseason with Arrow McLaren, and half of 2024 with Meyer Shank Racing, before finding a stable footing with AJFR.

Driving for IndyCar legend AJ Foyt, who won a record seven championships, was a dream come true for Malukas. Moreover, he has found synergy with the team in such a short period.

"The Foyt team has that family feel, even though, including me, there are a lot of new guys with the team, as well when it comes to the mechanics," he said via RACER. "And so we’re going into it together like, ‘OK, I’m new here, you’re new here, and let’s build our own home.’ Everything’s coming together really well."

The next race at Long Beach hasn't been Malukas' strong suit. In his two years with Dale Coyne Racing, he finished 21st and 20th at the iconic circuit and missed the 2024 edition because of his wrist injury.

