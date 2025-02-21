AJ Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci makes his feelings known on why fans should root for him ahead of 2025 IndyCar season 

IndyCar driver Santino Ferrucci was featured in a video uploaded by Motorsport reporter Bob Pockrass on social media platform X. Here, the AJ Foyt Racing driver revealed the reason why a fan should root for him in the upcoming IndyCar season.

The 2025 IndyCar season is on the horizon, with the first race taking place on March 2 at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix. The racing league has been posting videos of the drivers answering the same question on its social media accounts as it warms up the fans for the start of the new season.

The questions being asked are the reason why the fans should root for them, and the book they're currently reading. Bob Pockrass shared a video of Santino Ferrucci answering why a fan should cheer for him in the upcoming IndyCar Series.

“A fan should route for me because I feel like I'm a breath of fresh air for the series, trying to bring that old school mentality back. Driving the 14 and overall a very hard racer," Ferrucci said.

“Well, I am starting to read AJ's book which had just come out. Other than that just there's a couple books that I'd read previously just fictional and then one by… oh my gosh, I'm blanking on his name right now. The big sports psychologist for golf. Yeah, I know for whatever reason it's on the tip of my tongue and I'm gonna think about it the second I walk out of this room," he added.

Scott Dixon, Jacob Abel, and Graham Rahal are some other drivers whose videos answering the same questions were uploaded by IndyCar on its social media handles.

The 2025 IndyCar season will be Ferrucci's third season with AJ Foyt Racing. The American joined the IndyCar team in 2023 after spending the 2021 and 2022 seasons as a part-time driver for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Dreyer and Reinbold Racin,g and Juncos Hollinger Racing.

Santino Ferrucci began his open-wheel racing career in Europe and raced in the junior Formula categories before moving to the US and debuting in the IndyCar series in 2018 as a part-timer for Dale Coyne Racing before moving to a full-time role with the team.

Santino Ferrucci detailed his championship contention for the 2025 IndyCar season

Santino Ferrucci and AJ Foyt Racing had a slow start to the 2024 IndyCar season with three finishes outside the Top 20 in the first five races. However, a strong start to the season with Top 10 results in the final four races gives a boost to the American’s hopes of challenging for the title in the upcoming season.

Santiago Ferrucci was featured on the Trackside podcast and detailed what he and the team need to do if they want to challenge for the 2025 IndyCar title. He said:

“I wouldn't be surprised if you see us fighting for race wins consistently. And one of the things to win a championship is the lowest show in the last few years. You got to finish races.I think that that's something that we've already got something you can't teach. So I think that's what would give us that contention style of vibes over here.” (58:30 onwards)

AJ Foyt Racing suffered a shock when its former Technical Director announced his exit from the team in November 2024. However, Cannon did set up a technical alliance with Team Penske, which should help the team manage the operations despite the departure.

