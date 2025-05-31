Rinus Veekay was driving what appeared to be a rocketship at IndyCar's Detroit Grand Prix qualifying. The Dale Coyne Racing driver nearly got into the Top 6 with a lap time of 1:00.7208, recording a qualifying result of P7.

Graham Rahal beat Veekay in Round 2 by under three-hundredths to enter the Fast 6 as the sixth-fastest driver. In the Fast 6, Rahal went fifth-quickest. But the RLL driver has a six-place grid penalty for the race carried over from the Indy 500 because of unapproved engine changes.

This means Rahal will start in 11th, and Rinus Veekay will be promoted to sixth on the grid, his best starting position since fifth at the Children's of Alabama Grand Prix. After the session, the DCR driver credited the experienced Michael Cannon, the new lead engineer for his No. 18 Honda from the Detroit GP onwards, for his result.

"I'm feeling really happy. Car felt unreal out there. I could drive the car. The car wasn't driving me this time. It's really good. We've got the Albert Einstein of IndyCar right now on the car, so it's been going really well. Definitely have to thank Ed Nathman, who engineered me to this point of the season. He's done a great job, but you know, the experience that Michael Cannon has right now is insane," he said on the live stream.

Cannon is one of the most experienced engineers in the IndyCar paddock, having worked for AJ Foyt Racing, Chip Ganassi Racing, Ed Carpenter Racing, and Andretti Global. He joined debutant PREMA Racing before the 2025 season, but left the team within a couple of months.

Rinus Veekay began the race weekend by going ninth-fastest in the opening practice on Friday (May 30). Though he slipped to 16th in practice 2 on Saturday, also accounting for the cold weather hampering drivers' runs, the 24-year-old was on the money when it counted in qualifying.

Marcus Ericsson was 'frustrated' after Rinus Veekay pipped him to advance in Detroit GP qualifying

Marcus Ericsson at the 109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Carb Day - Source: Getty

Rinus Veekay has been overperforming in the Dale Coyne Racing car in the 2025 IndyCar season. The sixth-year veteran has secured three Top 10 finishes, including a P4 in Alabama.

His final lap in Round 1 of qualifying knocked out Marcus Ericsson by merely one-hundredth of a second on a weekend where Andretti Global's car was the quickest on track. Colton Herta taking pole and Kyle Kirkwood securing P3 was proof that Ericsson could've gone quicker.

"It was a bit of a scruffy run," Ericsson said after the session. "I didn't get a very good lap. Obviously, very frustrating being a hundredth of a second away from transferring. That is going to sting, but we can race from there tomorrow."

Andretti had led both practice sessions, with Kirkwood fastest in practice 1 and Herta fastest in practice 2. Rinus Veekay will have a tough challenge to gain positions in the race with that duo ahead of him.

Moreover, he will have the two Penskes of Scott McLaughlin and Will Power right behind him, aiming to pass him at the earliest opportunity.

