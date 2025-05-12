Alex Palou can't believe his "crazy" feat involving IndyCar legend AJ Foyt

Alex Palou created IndyCar history on more than one level after winning the Sonsio Grand Prix on Saturday. He became the first driver to win the race at the IMS road course thrice consecutively. But an achievement bigger than that was him creating a new winning record since AJ Foyt in 1964.

With four wins in five races, Palou's average finishing position became 1.2, which is the best start to a season since Foyt won the opening seven races of the 1964 season. The 1964 season with Ansted-Thompson Racing was the seven-time champion's most dominant year in IndyCar (then USAC). He won 10 of 13 races to take his fourth championship home.

Alex Palou seems to be on a similar trajectory this year in pursuit of his fourth IndyCar title. While speaking about being compared to AJ Foyt with this record, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver said (via FOX2):

"It's crazy. I learned about it today. It's always great whenever they put your name around those big names in IndyCar, world, or even the old motorsport world. But I mean, since 1964... that's pretty crazy to hear. Once again, I owe everything to the team that they give me all the tools I need every single weekend to be fighting for it."

Palou's win at the IMS road course wasn't as dominant as his previous win at Barber, where he took a lights-to-flag victory. He overtook Graham Rahal for the race lead in lap 58 of 85, before cruising to the finish line with a 5-plus-second lead over Pato O'Ward. The gap to P2 could've been more if not for a beached David Malukas forcing a caution period, and bunching the grid up.

Alex Palou envisions "pretty sweet" culmination of winning streak at the Indy 500

Alex Palou celebrates after winning the IndyCar Sonsio Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Alex Palou has been a serial conqueror on IndyCar's road and street circuits, but has yet to win a race on an oval. The Spaniard didn't have significant experience racing on ovals before coming to IndyCar. While the 28-year-old knows that not winning the Indy 500 would be a 'normal thing' considering his results on ovals, the possibility of turning it around this time excites him.

In the post-race press conference of the Sonsio GP, Palou was asked how 'crushing' it would feel to have his ongoing winning streak end at the 109th Indy 500 on May 25.

"I mean, there's high chances of that, but hopefully you can change it. What if it doesn't end, and suddenly we win the Indy 500? That would be pretty sweet. The normal thing would be not to win it. So if we can make it happen, it would be super special," he said via ASAP Sports.

Since joining Chip Ganassi Racing in 2020, Alex Palou has finished in the Top 10 in each Indy 500 attempt. His best result of P2 came in 2021, when Helio Castroneves took his record-equaling fourth win at the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing'.

Both drivers will be seen in action at the three-day Indy 500 test from Tuesday to Thursday (May 13 to 15) before Fast Friday, and the qualifying weekend from May 17 to 18.

