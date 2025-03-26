Alex Palou discouraged from being Max Verstappen's F1 teammate in ominous warning by IndyCar insider

Three-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been warned against considering a potential move to be four-time F1 champ Max Verstappen's Red Bull teammate. Red Bull is undergoing a serious driver crisis with Verstappen's current teammate Liam Lawson reportedly set to face the axe after only two race weekends in 2025.

Ad

Lawson was signed on a multi-year deal to replace the struggling Sergio Perez. However, the 23-year-old Kiwi driver has fared worse. At the Australian GP, he got knocked out in Q1 and had nothing to show for in the race after crashing out in wet conditions. The Chinese GP treated him no better, with a second consecutive Q1 knockout and only a P12 finish in the race.

Lawson has yet to score a point while Verstappen stood second and fourth on the podium in the two races, totaling 36 points so far (including 6 points after finishing third in the China sprint race). As per multiple reports, Red Bull is set to swap him with Yuki Tsunoda, who drives for its junior team Visa Cash app RB, at the Japanese GP, his home race.

Ad

Trending

Amid this early season drama, an IndyCar fan asked reporter Marshall Pruett whether the dominant reigning IndyCar champ Alex Palou would be a good fit at Red Bull in Lawson's place.

"Alex certainly deserves a look from F1 teams, but it’s hard to make the argument that the perfect fit to replace a young driver with a decent amount of F1 experience who’s struggling (Liam Lawson) is with a young driver with far less F1 experience," Pruett replied in the RACER Mailbag. "And pitting him against the best driver in F1 (Max Verstappen) who’s crushed every teammate he’s had, barring Daniel Ricciardo, who killed his own career by leaving for Renault."

Ad

Though Pruett acknowledged Palou's greatness, he explained how Red Bull's current impatience to sign a driver to save their Constructors' championship would only hamper the IndyCar champ's chances.

"Palou is amazingly talented and would be a steadier operator, but the team wants instant speed and effectiveness, which wouldn’t be something Alex should be expected to summon. Given two guaranteed years? Yes. In this situation? Stay the hell away."

Ad

Alex Palou was named a "more complete" racing driver than Max Verstappen

Alex Palou celebrates with champagne at IndyCar's Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Alex Palou and Max Verstappen are the reigning champions of their respective racing series. However, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver races on three types of circuits - roads, streets and IndyCar's trademark ovals. Since F1 doesn't have ovals, former IndyCar driver Agustin Canapino called Palou the more versatile driver.

Ad

"Palou is outstanding because for me he is the best driver in the world, in my opinion. If he is not the best, he is among the three best. In my opinion, Palou is more complete than Verstappen. What Palou does in IndyCar for me is really like being an extraterrestrial. But it is a very subjective opinion," Canapino said in September 2023 via PlanetF1.

Alex Palou got off to a blazing start in the 2025 IndyCar season. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver won the opening two races of the season at St. Petersburg and the Thermal Club and looks set to run away with his third consecutive championship this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback