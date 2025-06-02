Alex Palou doesn’t hold back his emotions after being taken out by David Malukas in Detroit

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou's winning streak came to an end at the Detroit Grand Prix on Sunday, June 1, after A.J. Foyt Racing driver David Malukas took him out. The championship leader spoke about his feelings after being unable to continue the race.

Palou started the race in fifth place and made up places to reach third place. However, after a pitstop, he was dropped back to seventh. With 28 laps to go at Turn 1, Palou was struck by Malukas' #4 A.J.Foyt, and the Spaniard could not get the car back to the pits, which led to him retiring from the race.

While conversing with IndyCar staff writer Curt Cavin, Palou expressed how he felt about the incident. He said (via IndyCar):

"It doesn’t feel great, but there’s nothing we could have done there. It’s very unfortunate. We did an amazing recovery this weekend (as) we didn’t really have much pace at the beginning (of the weekend). I thought we were running good to try to sneak onto the podium (as a top-three finisher) there at the end.”

So far, the three-time champion has had an amazing start to the season as he broke multiple records and etched his name among some of the sport's great drivers. He won the maiden race of the season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg on March 2 after starting the race in eighth place. The only time Palou did not stand on the top step of the podium was at the 50th anniversary ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 13, where he qualified for the race in third place and finished the race in second place.

Despite the Detroit Grand Prix crash and gaining just five points, Alex Palou still has a comfortable 90-point lead over Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward in second place. The Chip Ganassi Racing team and the #10 car driver will look forward to bouncing back at the upcoming Bommarito Automotive Group 500, which will be held on June 15.

Alex Palou compares his Indianapolis 500 win to winning championships

Three-time IndyCar series Champion Alex Palou recently opened up about his Indy 500 win. The 28-year-old had recently spoken about how his career would be incomplete without a win at the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing'.

In light of this, the Spaniard was questioned about where this Indy 500 win ranks in terms of his achievements so far in the sport, to which Palou replied (via ASAP Sports):

"It's tough to compare. Where I rank emotionally, I would say the best I've ever been and the best I've ever felt, and I'm comparing, like, all days of my entire life. Where does this rank compared to championships and stuff? I think it's tough. It's very tough to compare. But I'm glad that I got one. It just feels amazing."

Alex Palou is currently leading the 2025 drivers' championship with 311 points.

