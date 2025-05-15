Alex Palou firmly addresses Cadillac F1 rumors amid reports of Colton Herta's chances weakening

Alex Palou has provided a firm update on the swirling reports linking him with a switch to Formula 1. The Spanish driver has been linked with joining F1’s newest team, Cadillac, as the American outfit continues to assess its driver lineup for its debut season.

While Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta was also linked with the Silverstone-based team, recent reports have detailed that the 25-year-old now has a dwindling chance of securing a seat. In contrast, Palou’s name continues to be associated with the Cadillac team, and his impressive start to the 2025 IndyCar season has further fueled these talks.

However, in a recent interview with the media outlet Racer, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver shared his position on switching to Formula 1.

“We built a house. Took us like 14 months. Everybody knows that I tried everything to get into F1; I was all-in. It wasn’t even just, ‘I'll try a little bit.’ It was all-in. It didn’t work.”

“I would put it as, I’m not looking to go there. I had my half a chance—or maybe more like a 10-percent chance—and it didn’t work out. That’s fine, and I’m glad that I have an amazing opportunity here, and it’s going well. I’ve had no contacts [in F1]. I’m not looking for a change.”

The Cadillac team has reportedly drawn up a list of drivers, including Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, and a few currently competing in IndyCar, as they explore options for the 2026 season. While Palou could be an option, reports indicate he has a sizable release clause in his current contract with the Chip Ganassi team, which may deter potential suitors.

Alex Palou reacts after Sonsio Grand Prix victory

Alex Palou shared his excitement following his victory at the recently held IndyCar Sonsio Grand Prix. The Spanish driver clinched a win at the Indianapolis race to continue his stellar start to the 2025 season.

The Chip Ganassi driver, who started the race on pole, lost his lead to Graham Rahal heading into Turn One at the start of the race. However, a masterfully executed tire strategy, coupled with his pace on the road course, ensured he jumped the Rahal Letterman Lanigan driver to secure the win on the night.

Taking to his Instagram to react to the victory, Palou shared a carousel of photos accompanied by the caption:

“FOURTH WIN OF THE SEASON! 🏆🏆🏆🏆 What an amazing team I have around me. I couldn’t be happier. THANK YOU! 🙏”

The victory at the Sonsio Grand Prix was the 28-year-old’s fourth of the 2025 season. The three-time IndyCar Series champion is well on course for his fourth drivers’ crown and is currently 97 points ahead of second-place Kyle Kirkwood.

Palou will now shift his focus to the upcoming Indy 500 event — a race he is yet to clinch victory at in his six years in the open-wheel racing series.

