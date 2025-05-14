Ferrari driver among front-runners for Cadillac seat as IndyCar star Colton Herta drops out of contention

Cadillac is reportedly unlikely to sign Colton Herta, as Ferrari reserve driver Zhou Guanyu, ex-Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, and Mercedes reserve driver Valtteri Bottas have emerged as frontrunners. According to rumors, Herta's nationality might not outbid the other drivers' experience and merit.

Cadillac will mark its Formula 1 debut as the 11th team in 2026. Since the last few weeks, speculations regarding their potential lineup of drivers have raged like wildfire. IndyCar driver Colton Herta was touted as the frontrunner due to his American nationality, as Cadillac will only be the second American-based team to compete in F1 after Haas.

However, according to Last Word On Sports, Cadillac will likely prioritize merit over nationality while choosing a formidable driver lineup. Herta is believed to have dropped out of the race since he is standing P9 in the 2025 IndyCar Series championship.

As for alternatives, ex-Red Bull driver Sergio Perez is listed as the front-runner. Apart from him, Ferrari reserve driver Zhou Guanyu and his Mercedes counterpart Valtteri Bottas are likely leading the race to grab a seat with Cadillac.

Guanyu has a special connection to Cadillac, as its team principal, Graeme Lowdon, is a part of his management team. Not only that, Guanyu is familiar with Ferrari engines, as he previously served on the junior team and returned as a reserve driver this year. Cadillac is slated to use Ferrari engines for the next couple of years.

However, the Chinese driver has kept his feet grounded, saying Lowdown's presence did not guarantee him a place in Cadillac. But in case an opportunity opens up for him next year, he would be committed to it mentally and physically.

Ferrari's Zhou Guanyu opens up about potential link to Cadillac

Ferrari reserve driver Zhou Guanyu at F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Previews - Source: Getty

Sergio Perez, Zhou Guanyu, and Valtteri Bottas are reportedly a few shortlisted candidates to compete for Cadillac in 2026. Guanyu, who returned to Ferrari as a reserve driver this year after parting with Sauber, said that he was aware of the open opportunities. Talking to ESPN, he said:

"I'm first of all very happy that a new team is joining F1 ... as it's a pity there's no seat available to me ... the addition of a new team means there will be two new seats to compete for. I will definitely wait for any opportunities."

While Guanyu's co-manager, Graeme Lowdon, is the team principal of Cadillac, the Italian team's reserve driver has kept his hopes in check.

"I'm really happy, of course, that Graeme is the principal of Cadillac, but that doesn't mean I'm definitely linked with the team because, at the end of the day, the overall decision is taken by different people," he added.

Cadillac unveiled its livery during an event in Miami held earlier this month. However, committing to a drivers' lineup might take a little longer.

