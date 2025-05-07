Sergio Perez and former F1 champion’s son leading the race to sign for Cadillac in 2026 - Reports

As the Cadillac team continues to prepare for its debut in Formula 1, Sergio Perez and the son of a former F1 champion are reportedly leading the race to join the outfit as drivers. The American motorsport team was recently admitted into the open-wheel series as the 11th team on the grid for the 2026 season.

Following its admission to the F1 grid, the Cadillac team has been on the lookout for ideal drivers for its cars. According to a report by media outlet Planet F1, Perez and Mick Schumacher are candidates to represent the Silverstone-based outfit.

Both Mick Schumacher and Sergio Perez have been without a seat in the sport since their departures in 2022 and 2024, respectively. Schumacher, the son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher, found himself without a seat following a largely underwhelming two-year stint with Haas Racing.

His time with the American team was marked by rookie crashes and only a few points-scoring finishes in the later stages of his spell. Then-team principal Guenther Steiner opted against extending the German’s contract, signing Nico Hülkenberg instead.

As for Sergio Perez, the Mexican—despite having a two-year contract—was axed from the Red Bull team following a difficult stretch that defined much of his 2024 season. The 35-year-old, who was second in the Drivers’ standings after the first five rounds of the season, ended the campaign in eighth place, 285 points behind teammate and winner Max Verstappen—ultimately leading to his exit.

Both drivers are reportedly linked with a move to the Cadillac team, and reports suggest Perez and Mick were present at the team’s official launch during the Miami Grand Prix weekend. Whether either driver will end up racing for F1’s newest team remains to be seen.

When Sergio Perez spoke about his return to racing

Sergio Perez during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty

Sergio Perez, earlier in April, opened up about a possible return to racing. The Mexican is without a seat on the F1 grid for the first time since his debut with Sauber in 2011.

The former McLaren driver saw his four-year stint at Red Bull come to an unceremonious end following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024. However, in an interview with the official F1 website, Perez spoke about the possibility of returning to the grid for the 2026 campaign. Sharing his thoughts on a potential comeback, he stated:

“If I find a project that motivates me fully to come back, where the team believes in me and where they appreciate my career, my experience, and everything I can bring to a team, it would be very attractive to consider it,” he said.

"That’s why I’ve given myself at least six months to get all my options on the table and make a decision on what I do next with my career.

“There are a few very interesting projects out there. I’ve been approached by a few teams since Abu Dhabi. Right now, the season has started, so a few things will open up in the coming months.”

However, amid these links, reports have also surfaced that two other unnamed teams are interested in a swoop for the 39-time podium finisher.

