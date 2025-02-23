Alex Palou makes his feelings known about IndyCar's abrupt axing of President Jay Frye

Defending IndyCar champion Alex Palou has broken his silence on the series suddenly axing its President Jay Frye and replacing him with Doug Boles, who has been serving as the President of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway since 2013. The move was made official earlier this month.

IndyCar's move came as a surprise, and a few days later, reporter Marshall Pruett revealed that Frye was "blindsided" by the move, and that CEO Mark Miles provided no explanation for it. Frye had been serving the American open-wheel racing series for over a decade.

Despite the nature of the move, Doug Boles was welcomed heartily because of his immense contribution to improving the IMS and flawlessly managing each year's Indy 500 at the famous circuit. Alex Palou recently reacted to this move while speaking on the Pit Pass Indy podcast.

"I had no idea," he began saying. "Obviously, I got to know the day before it went out. Honestly, I have no information. Like I have don't really know what was going on, if something went the way it should have or another way. But honestly, it's not part of my business."

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver further added how he cordially messaged both Jay Frye and Doug Boles.

"I sent Jay a great message, and I sent Doug a great message as well because I think both Jay and Doug have done a tremendous job for IndyCar, for IMS, and for all of us. They are good for the sport," he explained.

Alex Palou will begin the 2025 IndyCar season with eyes on his third consecutive title (and fourth overall). He won the 2024 title in the last race of the season at Nashville with a P11 finish.

Alex Palou relishes winning the 2024 title without having a "magical" year

AUTO: MAY 11 NTT IndyCar Series Sonsio Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Alex Palou had utterly dominated his rivals in the 2023 IndyCar season. He won five races and never finished outside the Top 8 in any race. Comparatively, his 2024 run was slightly inferior. The Spaniard won only two races last season and finished outside the Top 10 in four races.

Though his 2024 stats still reign supreme over his rivals, Palou acknowledged that the experience of the two championship wins wasn't the same. Surprisingly, he enjoyed the less dominant run more. In an interview with Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, he compared the two seasons, saying:

"I would say that some races, we actually maximized our performance this year (2024), while last year (2023) maybe it felt like we had potential for more. But there's been some races this year as well that didn't feel like we got it right — both in, I would say, car performance or driving-wise. Racing is hard. You have a magical year. We got the advantage of that (in 2023). So I'm happy that without having a crazy, magical year, we're able to win the championship as well."

Alex Palou labeled the 2024 IndyCar season his "favorite" so far. While he has tasted more glory than most of the series' veteran drivers, the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda driver has yet to win a race on an oval. That is one of Palou's primary goals going into 2025.

