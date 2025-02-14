Alex Palou signs Princess Diana's former legal consultants in $30 Mn McLaren lawsuit

Alex Palou, the 2024 IndyCar champion, recently found himself in the headlines regarding his off-track battles. Palou has brought on board the services of law firm Mishcon de Reya to fight his case against McLaren. Interestingly, the law firm is well-known for handling the divorce case of Diana, Princess of Wales against then-Prince Charles.

The Indianapolis, Indiana-based McLaren is suing Palou for $30 million over an alleged breach of contract. Palou signed a deal to join the outfit in 2022 but decided to stay with his current employer, Chip Ganassi Racing.

In light of this, it has been revealed by AP Sports's Jenna Fryer that:

"The lead attorney representing Alex Palou against the McLaren lawsuit has changed firms, so Palou went with, and his new firm is Mishcon de Reya. This firm represented Princess Diana in her divorce from then-Prince Charles," Fryer wrote on X.

In relation to the case, McLaren is seeking a return of the advance salary that it paid to Palou. Moreover, the team also expects remuneration for the money it spent on Palou's Formula 1 development.

F1 team boss expects Alex Palou to be 'quick' in the pinnacle of motorsport

While Alex Palou has got a lot on his plate with his ongoing off-track battles, the 2025 IndyCar season (Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, March 2) is just around the corner. However, ahead of the campaign, Alpine F1 team boss Oliver Oakes has backed him to do well in the pinnacle of motorsport.

Oakes genuinely feels that if Palou gets a racing opportunity in F1 in the coming years, he will give the other drivers a run for their money. In light of this, Oakes had the following to add a few weeks back.

"I think he’d be quick, yeah. Was he three-time IndyCar champion? I think he’d be very good, yeah." Oakes said on the Behind the grid podcast via Planet F1.

Oakes, while talking further about keeping an eye on IndyCar and drivers like Alex Palou, added:

"Obviously I follow a lot of IndyCar stuff now. Some drivers who’ve been in my team, Palou and [Marcus] Armstrong, who are over there now racing, and [Marcus] Ericsson’s a good mate of mine as well."

Palou put in a stellar 2024 IndyCar season to amass the coveted drivers' world championship. He managed to secure 544 points alongside two wins, three poles, 13 top-five, and 13 top-ten finishes.

For the upcoming season, the 27-year-old will once again have his sights set on the prize against the competition. This year's campaign will also have a total of 17 races that will take place from March 2 onwards and will end with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Tennessee on August 31.

