Alexander Rossi calls for IndyCar to make major schedule change

The Ed Carpenter Racing driver Alexander Rossi has called for a change in the schedule of America's highest class of open-wheel racing, IndyCar. He wants to see qualifying on Sunday and practice on Saturday, as he claimed IndyCar's 'time management needs some work'.

Ad

Alexander Rossi is one of the more experienced drivers on the current IndyCar grid. He has been competing in the sport since 2016, and over the years, has amassed over 140 race starts.

In line with his experience in the sport and the demands of it in the modern era, the 33-year-old wants to see more night races, and he also wants the decision makers to make a change in the schedule during race weekends. Alexander Rossi, via the OFF TRACK podcast with James Hinchcliffe and Rossi, said:

Ad

Trending

"I, the only thing, I'm pro night races, and I don't know if I'm pro two-day events."(7:40 - 7:45).

He further talked about the change in the race weekend schedule, saying:

"So I think our time management as a series needs some work. (I think the two-day events at Indy GP works - Hinchcliffe), like Saturday is still busy, but like Sunday isn't a waste in terms of like you are not doing nothing all day, you have warmup, you have the race, and you're kind of like out of there at a reasonable hour. Question: Would it be possible to do, could you do qualifying on Sunday and do your practices on Saturday?" (8:28 - 9:06).

Ad

So far in his 147 IndyCar starts, Alexander Rossi has secured eight Grand Prix wins, 30 podiums, and seven pole positions.

Alexander Rossi managed P11 in the Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Alexander Rossi has been in decent form with Ed Carpenter Racing this season. After the first eight rounds, he is currently in 13th position in the 2025 drivers' standings with 144 points. Moreover, in the process of doing so, he has also secured four top ten finishes.

Ad

In last week's Bommarito Group Automotive 500, he managed a P11 finish behind A. J. Foyt Racing's David Malukas. After the race, the former F1 driver highlighted a 'tough' P11 finish via a post on his official Instagram account.

"Incredibly tough night as P11 was all I could manage. Thanks for all the support this weekend. Good news is, we get to go again in a few days. Huge congrats to @christian_rasmussen_ on his first career IndyCar podium. Enjoy it!" Rossi wrote in the caption.

Ad

In the 2024 season, Rossi ended his 17-race run in the P10 position with 366 points, and that included three top-five and 10 top-ten finishes. So far in 2025, his best finish of P8 came at Alabama, and his worst result was at the Indy 500, where he finished 28th on the leaderboard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.