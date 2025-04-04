Alexander Rossi cracks up as Pato O'Ward shares hilarious "morning wood" post

Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward recently shared a picture of a fallen tree on X. However, the Mexican did not miss the opportunity to crack a hilarious joke amid what looked to be a serious situation and Ed Carpenter Racing's Alexander Rossi cracked up at his joke.

Multiple storms along with tornadoes hit Central America on April 3 and moved east. Tennessee was the most affected region by this storm but the effects were also seen in other states, including Indiana. Pato O'Ward, who is an Indianapolis resident, shared a picture of the destruction caused by a fallen tree following the storm.

The Arrow McLaren driver uploaded a picture of the broken fence and the tree but turned the serious situation into a hilarious joke. Since the photo was captured in the morning after the storms passed by during the night, the caption for the picture read,

“morning wood.”

IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi cracked up after seeing the Mexican driver’s caption and hailed Pato O’Ward for his quirky thinking. The Ed Carpenter Racing driver quoted the tweet, and reacted to it with a tweet that read,

“Hahahahaha. You win the internet for the day.”

Josef Newgarden, who is a Nashville native and resident, and his family faced the worst of the storms and tornadoes as the Team Penske driver's wife shared an update about the same on her Instagram account. Ashley Newgarden revealed how the family didn't get a single minute of sleep because of the worrying conditions.

Alexander Rossi raced for Arrow McLaren during the 2023 and 2024 IndyCar seasons and was teammates with Pato O'Ward. The duo became good friends during the period, hence the hilarious exchange on the social media platform about the ‘morning wood'.

Pato O'Ward detailed the hybrid system issue at the Thermal Club GP

Many drivers including Pato O'Ward faced issues with the hybrid system and sensors due to the extreme heat and bumpy nature of the Thermal Club. The Mexican driver, who started on the pole and led three-quarters of the race, faced hybrid system issues for over half the race. Speaking about the same, he said,

“Yeah, for 50% of the race I couldn’t use the thing,” said O’Ward, talking about his hybrid system. Obviously here it’s probably one of the most helpful areas where the hybrid is of good use because of those very stop-and-go corners and long straightaways. If you’re asking me if I would have won that race if I didn’t have those issues, the answer is still no.”

Alex Palou took the race win after starting P3 and making the moves in the final 15 laps to overtake Christian Lundgaard and his teammate Pato O'Ward. The CGR driver's pace on the new alternate tires was unmatched.

