Alexander Rossi makes his feelings known on why testing at Iowa Speedway is a “big priority” 

Ed Carpenter Racing driver Alexander Rossi, alongside the other IndyCar drivers, has tested at the Iowa oval circuit. In line with this, he has revealed why it is a 'big priority' for him and the other drivers to have a go at it ahead of Round 11, the SYNX 27, and Round 12, the Farm to Finish 275, taking place at the Iowa Speedway.

Alexander Rossi emphasized the significance of testing at Iowa and shared his take via IndyCar's YouTube channel.

"You know, obviously, this test is important. It's a double-header weekend, so double points. Um, and it's a whole new package this year from last year. So, it's a different power level, different downforce level. So, trying to get an understanding of what's that gonna do, not only in qualifying but the race, it is a big priority for everyone," Rossi said (1:41 onwards).

After the first nine races of the 2025 IndyCar season, Alexander Rossi is in 13th place in the drivers' standings with 161 points. In the process of doing so, he has also managed to put on board four top 10 finishes. In Round 9, the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America, he managed a P13 finish in his #20 Ed Carpenter Racing challenger.

Round 10 is the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, and after this, the next two consecutive events are at the Iowa Speedway.

Alexander Rossi pleased with 'huge turnaround' at Road America

While Alexander Rossi has emphasized the importance of the Iowa Speedway test, following the end of last week's XPEL Grand Prix at Road America, he shared his feelings around the whole three-day race weekend via his Instagram account.

Rossi did not have the best of outings in qualifying as he ended up with a starting position of P24. However, during the 55-lap race, he was able to make up several places in his #20 Ed Carpenter Racing car to secure a P13 finish.

In line with this, the 33-year-old expressed a great deal of satisfaction.

"See ya Road America. Amazing effort from the team with a huge turnaround overnight. Can’t wait for the next one," Rossi wrote.

Alexander Rossi has been competing in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since 2016. He has so far managed to amass over 140 race starts and has also secured eight Grand Prix wins, 30 podium finishes, and seven pole positions.

In the 2024 IndyCar season, Rossi was able to end his 17-race run in 10th position in the drivers' standings (366 points with three top-five and 10 top-ten finishes). At P13 in the ongoing campaign, he has some work to do in order to enter the top ten moving forward.

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More

