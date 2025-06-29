Alexander Rossi predicts big letdown for IndyCar's Iowa race for second year in a row

Alexander Rossi has predicted a big letdown at IndyCar's double-header weekend at Iowa from July 11 to 13. The 2016 Indy 500 winner shared details from a recent test at the Iowa Speedway, where the series introduced a special package to improve racing at the 0.875-mile oval.

The circuit produced some of IndyCar's best spectacles until 2024, when NASCAR held its inaugural Cup Series race there. NASCAR repaved the track to produce better racing for its stock cars. However, the added asphalt proved to be kryptonite for IndyCar racing.

Drivers could no longer use the high line, and the race was effectively reduced to a single-lane procession, which drivers found frustrating. At the Iowa test on Wednesday (June 25), IndyCar gave teams a new package in a bid to improve racing.

In a recent episode of the Off Track with Hinch and Rossi podcast, Alexander Rossi shared details of the package.

"The entire series is here (at Iowa) because the race was so bad last year. So there's a whole new downforce package, there's a new power level, and there's a big attempt to try and bring Iowa Speedway to the lovely days that it used to be. More downforce, less power."

He elaborated on why the racing won't improve, adding:

"We're painting the white line. The simulation for this aero package/power level, I'm not kidding you, James, is horizontal," the Ed Carpenter Racing driver said [1:00 onwards].

The phrase 'painting the white line' refers to the added downforce levels giving drivers more grip on the circuit, in turn, helping them take the shortest route around the oval, which is hugging the white line on the inside lane. This would yet again prevent overtaking by using the high line, which would be rendered useless.

After the test, Alexander Rossi described that the testing conditions weren't easy, but it helped them get an idea of how the race weekend will pan out.

Alexander Rossi got extremely dehydrated at Road America: "Hottest race I've done in my life"

Alexander Rossi at the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Source: Getty

Alexander Rossi has described how unbearable IndyCar's XPEL Grand Prix at Road America on June 22 was. It was one of the hottest races in recent times, with the temperatures hovering around 96 degrees Fahrenheit.

Many drivers opted for cool suits to keep their performance consistent throughout the race. However, Rossi revealed on the Off Track with Hinch and Rossi podcast that his cool suit stopped working after 10 laps in the grueling 55-lap race at the 4.048-mile Road America circuit.

The Ed Carpenter Racing driver also explained how the caution periods increased the effect of the heat because the air flow got reduced when the cars slowed down.

"It was the hottest race I've done in my life," he said [11:45 onwards]. "The Indy GP August race is maybe higher, but this was so bad that the yellows hurt. The yellows were painful. Usually, when the yellows come out, it's kind of nice because you get a bit of a breather and your heart rate can come down, and you can get some water and just reset yourself. These yellows were like, 'Oh my god, please no, not another one. I'm going to die.'"

Alexander Rossi had a poor qualifying session and started the race in 24th place out of 27. However, his ECR squad made sure he was on the right side of the strategic calls in the caution-laden race, eventually finishing 13th. Rossi is 13th in the standings after nine races.

IndyCar next heads to Lexington, Ohio, for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio from July 4 to 6.

Yash Kotak



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More

