Alexander Rossi reveals "unspoken tension" between Conor Daly and ECR drivers after Portland incident with Rasmussen

Ed Carpenter Racing driver Alexander Rossi has spoken about an &quot;unspoken tension&quot; that exists between the team's current IndyCar drivers and its former drivers, Conor Daly and Rinus Veekay. The 2016 Indy 500 winner made the revelation while addressing teammate Christian Rasmussen's clash with Daly at the GP of Portland.Rasmussen and Daly got into an on-track tussle in the early stages of the 110-lap Portland race. When the Juncos Hollinger Racing driver attempted to pass his ECR rival in Turn 7, the latter put up an aggressive defense. They made contact, and Conor Daly got pushed off track.When he re-attempted the pass two laps later, this time in Turn 10, Christian Rasmussen refused to relent and made contact again. However, this time around, Daly was sent into the barriers in a terrifying, high-speed crash. The No. 76 JHR driver had some harsh words for his rival's &quot;inexcusable&quot; move, but it landed on deaf ears.Alexander Rossi spoke about the incident on a recent episode of his Off Track with Hinch and Rossi podcast. He addressed the tension that still exists between Daly and ECR, who parted ways midway through the 2023 IndyCar season. The American also named Rinus Veekay as a former ECR driver in the same boat.&quot;Here's what I will say is reality, and it's understandable, I guess. But Conor and Rinus both race Christian and I really hard, and it's obvious,&quot; Rossi said [32:00 onwards]. &quot;So there is some unspoken tension that exists, and it's even like during practice . Whenever you come out with one of those cars, you're like, 'Great...'I have nothing against Rinus or Conor, and they don't have anything against me or Christian, but they both have something pretty severely against the organization. So the fact that this incident happened doesn't really surprise me, just based on that.&quot;Conor Daly parted ways with ECR after seven races in 2023, after a two and a half year off-and-on stint with them. He was outperformed by then-teammate Rinus Veekay, who also lost his seat after the 2024 season. Fortunately, Dale Coyne Racing signed the Dutch driver less than a month before the 2025 season. Conor Daly slams Ed Carpenter Racing for having &quot;no respect for his life&quot; after Portland crashConor Daly at the IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland - Source: GettyConor Daly exposed the grudge that Ed Carpenter Racing still holds against him after his Portland GP crash. The IndyCar veteran smashed into the barrier at over 150 mph, with a painful aftermath.On his Speed Street podcast, Daly spoke about how he feels ECR's senior management is insensitive. He said [33:00 onwards]:&quot;Honestly, this is going to sound really bad, but the upper management of that team, ECR, they probably were hoping that I would have been rolled out of that accident in a coffin. They definitely have no respect for me or my life or whatever.Love the mechanics and all those guys on that team, my engineer Pete there is awesome. But the upper management there, I guarantee there's like a hit on me. That's a shame.&quot;In July, Conor Daly has honestly spoken about IndyCar's driving standards dropping in 2025. Unfortunately, he only found more proof to back his claim after the incident with Rasmussen.