  • home icon
  • IndyCar
  • Alexander Rossi reveals "unspoken tension" between Conor Daly and ECR drivers after Portland incident with Rasmussen

Alexander Rossi reveals "unspoken tension" between Conor Daly and ECR drivers after Portland incident with Rasmussen

By Yash Kotak
Published Aug 17, 2025 16:25 GMT
Alexander Rossi and Conor Daly | Image via Getty
Alexander Rossi and Conor Daly | Image via Getty

Ed Carpenter Racing driver Alexander Rossi has spoken about an "unspoken tension" that exists between the team's current IndyCar drivers and its former drivers, Conor Daly and Rinus Veekay. The 2016 Indy 500 winner made the revelation while addressing teammate Christian Rasmussen's clash with Daly at the GP of Portland.

Ad

Rasmussen and Daly got into an on-track tussle in the early stages of the 110-lap Portland race. When the Juncos Hollinger Racing driver attempted to pass his ECR rival in Turn 7, the latter put up an aggressive defense. They made contact, and Conor Daly got pushed off track.

When he re-attempted the pass two laps later, this time in Turn 10, Christian Rasmussen refused to relent and made contact again. However, this time around, Daly was sent into the barriers in a terrifying, high-speed crash. The No. 76 JHR driver had some harsh words for his rival's "inexcusable" move, but it landed on deaf ears.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Alexander Rossi spoke about the incident on a recent episode of his Off Track with Hinch and Rossi podcast. He addressed the tension that still exists between Daly and ECR, who parted ways midway through the 2023 IndyCar season. The American also named Rinus Veekay as a former ECR driver in the same boat.

"Here's what I will say is reality, and it's understandable, I guess. But Conor and Rinus both race Christian and I really hard, and it's obvious," Rossi said [32:00 onwards]. "So there is some unspoken tension that exists, and it's even like during practice . Whenever you come out with one of those cars, you're like, 'Great...'
Ad
I have nothing against Rinus or Conor, and they don't have anything against me or Christian, but they both have something pretty severely against the organization. So the fact that this incident happened doesn't really surprise me, just based on that."

Conor Daly parted ways with ECR after seven races in 2023, after a two and a half year off-and-on stint with them. He was outperformed by then-teammate Rinus Veekay, who also lost his seat after the 2024 season. Fortunately, Dale Coyne Racing signed the Dutch driver less than a month before the 2025 season.

Ad

Conor Daly slams Ed Carpenter Racing for having "no respect for his life" after Portland crash

Conor Daly at the IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland - Source: Getty
Conor Daly at the IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland - Source: Getty

Conor Daly exposed the grudge that Ed Carpenter Racing still holds against him after his Portland GP crash. The IndyCar veteran smashed into the barrier at over 150 mph, with a painful aftermath.

Ad

On his Speed Street podcast, Daly spoke about how he feels ECR's senior management is insensitive. He said [33:00 onwards]:

"Honestly, this is going to sound really bad, but the upper management of that team, ECR, they probably were hoping that I would have been rolled out of that accident in a coffin. They definitely have no respect for me or my life or whatever.
Ad
Love the mechanics and all those guys on that team, my engineer Pete there is awesome. But the upper management there, I guarantee there's like a hit on me. That's a shame."

In July, Conor Daly has honestly spoken about IndyCar's driving standards dropping in 2025. Unfortunately, he only found more proof to back his claim after the incident with Rasmussen.

About the author
Yash Kotak

Yash Kotak

Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.

Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.

Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.

When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing.

Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Kotak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications