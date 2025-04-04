"All the limits are in your head": Danica Patrick shares inspirational message on Instagram

Danica Patrick shared an inspirational message via her instagram story on Thursday, which talked about mental barriers and self-imposed limitations. The former IndyCar star actively shares such inspirational quotes and sayings via her social media.

Danica Patrick retired from motorsports in 2018 and has since grown even more as a public figure, especially due to her social media presence. The 43-year-old often shares glimpses of her daily life and her opinions on various topics.

Besides cameos on numerous reality TV shows, Patrick has also covered IndyCar and F1 as a pundit on many occasions, since retiring from her racing career.

On Thursday, April 3, Patrick reshared a post encompassing a motivational quote, which was originally put up by instagram account @buildalpha. The quote talked about how often limitations only exist within a person's brain, rather than actually being there.

"All the limits are in your head, remember that."

Screengrab of Patrick's Instagram story [via Instagram/danicapatrick]

At the age of just 16, Patrick dropped out of High School and moved over to the United Kingdom to race in Formula Vauxhall and Formula Ford. While she only spent three years in England, her experience in Europe kick-started her journey in the sport, which led to her entry into IndyCar, and becoming the first and only woman ever to win a race in the series.

Other than IndyCar, Patrick also tried her luck in stock car racing, having moved over to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series series in 2010 with JR Motorsports, and subsequently made her Sprint Cup Series debut in 2012 with Stewart-Haas Racing.

In more recent times, Patrick has gathered attention due to her political stances and opinions, especially during and after the Presidential Elections in the United States in 2024, when she also campaigned for Donald Trump during his campaign trail.

Danica Patrick also shared a spiritual quote via her Instagram

Danica Patrick speaking at the VeeCon event in August 2024 - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick shared another quote via her Instagram story, which talked about confronting yourself in order to become 'clean' on the inside. She often shares spiritual messages via her social media.

On Thursday, the former IndyCar driver reshared this spiritual quote via her instagram story, which was originally posted by instagram account @itsmarkgroves.

"My job is to confront myself over and over and over again until I am the clearest, stillest channel for spirit to exist within. - Liana Naima"

Screengrab from Danica Patrick's Instagram story [via Instagram/danicapatrick]

Most recently, Patrick also shared an update about her dog, Ella, mentioning that her English Shepherd just had stem-cell and plasma replacement surgery in its hind legs, as it is suffering from arthritis.

