Amid sea of criticism, Kyle Larson finds support from Conor Daly after wrecked 'Double' attempt

NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson attempted the Double, i.e., the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600, this year. The Hendrick Motorsports star wrecked in both races and was subjected to widespread criticism. However, IndyCar star Conor Daly came out with words of positivity for the NASCAR driver.

Larson has attempted the Double for two years in a row. The Cup Series star started the Indy 500 in P19 and ran in the mid-pack almost midway through the race. However, during the Lap 92 restart, he made a mistake going into the first couple of corners, lost the rear of the car, and crashed, taking Kyffin Simpson and Sting Ray Robb with him.

In the Coca-Cola 600 later on Memorial Day, Larson ran with the leaders in contention for the lead, but he crashed in the first quarter, which sent him to the back of the grid. The HMS Star was later involved in another wreck during the race.

Kyle Larson claimed last year that he's arguably the best all-around driver. The same statement resurfaced after the double wreck at the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600, with the fans criticizing Larson.

Daly featured in the latest episode of the Speed Street podcast and detailed how it's extremely difficult to attempt the Double and hailed Larson. The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver said:

“I think there's so much on the outside that goes through it, I mean, the Double is hard. It really is hard, and I think Kyle still is one of the most talented guys out there and he had a decent car. But again, Indy is so hard, like Indy is difficult. Those restarts are psycho, like he said at the victory banquet last night.

“These restarts are absurd. And they are. You got to go wherever you can find a gap. And you know what? The smallest of mistakes happen. And he made a mistake. So again, that will happen. In the most difficult and the fastest motor race, really, that there is in the world. I respect Kyle a lot, and I like Kyle a lot for what he gets to do,” added Daly.

Motorsport insider suggested that Kyle Larson has “nothing to be ashamed about" double wreck

Motorsport reporter Bob Pockrass came out after Kyle Larson crashed at the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 amid the double attempt in 2025. Pockrass detailed how the Double was hard and suggested that Larson had "nothing to be ashamed about."

“One driver who has done all 1100 miles and that was Tony Stewart in 2001, so Kyle Larson really has nothing to be ashamed about. Everybody knows he's a great driver,” said Bob Pockrass.

Larson at the Indy 500 victory banquet suggested that he will not attempt the Double in the near future, as the logistics make it incredibly difficult. However, the HMS driver was open to the idea of running the Indy 500 in the future.

