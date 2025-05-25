“Said he was better than Verstappen”: Fans react as Kyle Larson wrecks out of Indy 500

Fans online reacted to Kyle Larson crashing out of the iconic Indy 500 while he was attempting the “Double” on Sunday, May 25. A few also criticized Larson's supporters online who claimed that the NASCAR star is the best driver in the world after his lap 92 crash at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson’s ambitious attempt to complete the “Double” on the same day came to a premature end at the 2025 Indy 500. Starting at 21st for Arrow McLaren, Larson’s race was cut short on lap 92 of 200 when he lost control in Turn 2 during a restart, spinning and colliding with the outer wall.

Larson’s effort was closely watched by many as he had attempted the same feat in 2024 but was again thwarted by rain delays that prevented him from completing both races. This year, a brief rain delay pushed the start of the Indy 500 nearly an hour back again, raising concerns about his schedule.

However, the premature end to his crown jewel race campaign also means he will be able to participate in the Coca-Cola 600 on time. NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck reported the crash on X. He wrote:

"CRASH!! Kyle Larson involved! His Indy 500 is over."

Fans quickly shared their thoughts on Larson crashing out of the historic Indy 500 race in the comments section of the above X post. One of them recalled Larson's claim about being better than Max Verstappen (the four-time Formula 1 champion for Red Bull Racing) in 2024.

"He said he was better than Verstappen btw."

Another fan recalled Kurt Busch attempting the Double in 2014 and called Kyle Larson “overrated”.

"Dudes overrated. Kyle busch showed up in 14 and finished 6th with way less hype. I think the indy car career is iced."

A fan wote:

"Leave it to the professional Indy care drivers to finish the race."

Another fan went in on Kyle Larson’s technique during the Indy 500 crash.

"Driver error... He downshifted."

More fans have reacted with the same outlook to his underwhelming performance.

... @yabskee Yeah that was 100% his own fault. We can stop the “best driver in the world” conversation.

Jonathan @goJohnnyA Wrecking people in multiple disciplines of Motorsports. Very on brand.

Dan De Lion @MyManDanDeLion Yeah, don’t think we need to see him do this again. He wasn’t a threat or even good at all

Whereas one fan saw the bright side to Larson's crash at the Indy 500, he will be there at the Coca-Cola 600 on time.

Going in Circles @Here4Racing On the bright side he'll make it to Charlotte in time.

Kyle Larson is one of the most versatile talents working in the world of professional motorsports. He competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the #5 for the iconic Hendrick Motorsports. He won the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship and has accumulated more than 30 Cup wins, including victories at the motorsport’s Crown Jewel events like the Coca-Cola 600.

Jeff Gordon sets clear goals for Kyle Larson's Double

Jeff Gordon, Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, discussed the differences between Kyle Larson’s second attempt at “The Double”—racing both the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day—and his first try in 2024.

Last year, Larson’s effort was hampered by severe weather: the Indy 500 was delayed by four hours, and the Coca-Cola 600 was ultimately called off before Larson could participate. This year, Gordon explained that the team is better prepared, with a concrete plan in place to manage the tight schedule, aiming specifically for Larson to make it to driver introductions in Charlotte. Gordon described via Cup Scene [6:00]:

"It was not as easy and clear-cut of a decision as to when we leave Indianapolis. That's not the case this time. So this time, our goal is driver introductions. It's a tight window regardless, wouldn't mind, you know, I'd like to see Indianapolis like to start a little earlier and Charlotte start a little later, but so it's a very tight window."

"But we have a concrete plan in place and so looking at whether other than just wanting it to go smooth and wanting it to be a full race and a great day and start the day off right."

While weather remains a concern for the 2025 event, Gordon emphasized that their experience from last year has made the process smoother and more predictable.

