Andretti boss responds to Kyle Kirkwood displaying hints of Josef Newgarden's early IndyCar success

Kyle Kirkwood inched closer to challenging the dominant Alex Palou for the 2025 IndyCar title by taking his third win of the season at WWTR. Andretti Global's longtime team manager, Rob Edwards, reacted to the 26-year-old's sublime run this season, hoping it would emulate that of two-time IndyCar champion and Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden's career.

On Sunday, Kirkwood won the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, securing his first oval victory in the series. The 26-year-old started the race in 10th position and steadily made his way through the field in the 260-lap contest. Before the final pit stop cycle, he had Scott Dixon and Pato O'Ward to pass for the race lead.

However, Kirkwood's No. 27 Andretti Global squad executed a successful undercut to give him the lead in the pits. Thereon, he fended off a charging O'Ward and maneuvered around lapped cars to emerge victorious. It was his second consecutive win after the Detroit GP two weeks before.

Trending

In the post-race press conference, Andretti team manager Rob Edwards was asked about Kirkwood's run resembling Josef Newgarden's early rise in IndyCar.

"I certainly hope so," Edwards replied, via ASAP Sports. "I think we're just taking it one race at a time. I think everyone expected us to be strong at Detroit because traditionally our cars are strong at Detroit."

Since debuting in IndyCar in 2012, Newgarden consistently improved each year to win his first title with Team Penske in 2017, and the second in 2019. Edwards, who joined Andretti Global in 2015, also highlighted the team's versatile performances across road, street, and oval circuits.

"I think obviously with Colton winning at Nashville last year and now with Kyle winning here, maybe we're spreading that strength over a few other tracks, as well. Road America has been good to us. We'll go and keep trying to notch up wins and keep that momentum going."

Kyle Kirkwood remains third in the standings but has cut the points gap to championship leader Alex Palou from 102 to 75. Palou finished 8th at WWTR after starting in 9th.

Kyle Kirkwood highlights the "simple things" that have propelled him to being an IndyCar championship contender

Kyle Kirkwood giving an interview after winning the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

Kyle Kirkwood has been the only driver to beat Alex Palou this season. The last time two drivers won the first eight races of the season between them was 1980, when Johnny Rutherford won five and Bobby Unser three. That is the same ratio this season between Palou and Kirkwood.

The Andretti Global driver was asked after the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 what has made him such a force to reckon with this season.

"I mean, doing the simple things right. Knowing when to attack, when not to, understanding that dynamic. And I'm beginning to understand the strategy a lot more," Kirkwood replied, via ASAP Sports.

The No. 27 Honda driver also credited Andretti Global's position in the pecking order, which allowed him to challenge the top drivers at the front of the grid.

"Honestly, it's mostly from just driving and then learning from the guys that have been around a lot. As I've been with Andretti, I've been much closer to the pointy end of the field in a lot of races and have lost to a lot of those guys that have an amazing pedigree," he added.

Kyle Kirkwood will carry his winning momentum into the upcoming XPEL Grand Prix at Road America from June 20 to 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Kotak Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.