Andretti driver Kyle Kirkwood hits back at NHRA star for blasting "fake news network" FOX's IndyCar ads

FOX Sports released multiple promotional campaigns for its new deal with IndyCar, which did not go well with NHRA dragster Bob Tasca III, but Kyle Kirkwood has retaliated his claims. Tasca was unhappy with FOX's claims of IndyCar being the fastest racing on earth and called the broadcast giant a "fake news network."

FOX took over the broadcasting role for IndyCar from NBC Sports. To generate hype, the Manhattan-based broadcaster took up Josef Newgarden, Alex Palou, and Pato O'Ward for promotional campaigns.

These promos were able to garner mass attention and bring in new viewers for the series. However, the claim of the series, "the fastest racing on earth," did not settle well with Bob Tasca III. The 43-year-old's words showcased how he was upset, as he said:

"All winter long we heard about 'the fastest motorsports on the planet', and I was a little confused because I didn't see that PPG Mustang [NHRA dragster], when I saw that ad... And the truth is, it's an insult to our fans and to the drivers for FOX to go on TV and say the fastest motorsports in the world [is] IndyCar. I didn't think it was fake news network on FOX."

However, the dig on FOX Network was not appreciated by Andretti's Kyle Kirkwood, who glanced over the whole ordeal, and wrote on X:

"If we’re getting that technical — Air races and land speed/salt flat racing has us all beat since the 1930s."

Kyle Kirkwood started the 2025 campaign with a respectable top-five result.

Kyle Kirkwood reflects on his St. Petersburg Grand Prix weekend

Kyle Kirkwood at the NTT IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey - Source: Getty

Kirkwood is a Florida native, and claiming a top-five result at St. Petersburg meant a lot to him. After starting ninth, he put his head down and drove a relatively clean race and remained in a no man's land pretty much the whole race.

Reflecting on his effort around the 1.8-mile track, Kyle Kirkwood said (via Frontstrecth):

"I’m happy with fifth. Fifth is good for us. It starts the season off strong. It’s the best I’ve started off. Number one goal is to get top fives, right? That’s how you win championships. I’m from Florida. I’m from three-and-a-half hours away from here. It’s a quick drive over from my house, so it’s always enjoyable because I can meet family and friends."

Kirkwood is an Andretti driver and is establishing his name as one of the drivers to be reckoned with on the IndyCar grid. He has won two races since joining the IndyCar field in 2022.

Though his last win came in 2023 at Nashville Street Circuit, the 26-year-old is getting back into his groove as he claimed five top-fives and finished the 2024 season seventh in the drivers' standings, his best result so far.

