Fox reportedly took $34,700,000 hit for Pato O’Ward and Co.’s IndyCar commercials at Super Bowl LIX to emphasize their ‘epic commitment’

A report suggests that FOX Sports could be taking a $34.7 million hit on the 2025 Super Bowl advertisement spots for IndyCar. The advertisements are set to feature Pato O’Ward, Alex Palou, and Josef Newgarden.

The promo, released on February 8, 2025, showcases the 25-year-old IndyCar driver as a multifaceted personality. It highlights him as "the fastest 25-year-old on four wheels," a "one-man boy band," and the potential new face of IndyCar. This video is the latest in a series of FOX promos designed to generate excitement for the upcoming IndyCar season, following similar spots featuring Josef Newgarden and Alex Palou. The Pato O'Ward promo includes clips of his rookie Indy 500 practice crash and highlights his seven IndyCar wins.

Trending

User, @Hickey93, posted a report on X that this advertisement caused Fox Sports to spend around $34.7 million for the spot to showcase the upcoming IndyCar season.

"Experts are speculating that a 30 second commercial in this year’s Super Bowl costs $8 million. If that’s true, and if the intent is to run all three driver commercials during the game, that means IndyCar has a commercial spot value of $34.7 million today*," wrote the user.

Expand Tweet

The user continued:

"*Since the Super Bowl is on FOX this year, nothing is being paid for these ads per se. However, they could have just as easily sold these spots for a profit to a different company, or used this “free” time for other FOX promos. Epic commitment from the new partner."

Expand Tweet

Super Bowl LIX will be held on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Kansas City Chiefs (four-time Super Bowl winners in 1970, 2020, 2023, and 2024) are set to face the Philadelphia Eagles (2018 Super Bowl winner) in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.

Former McLaren driver reacts to Pato O'Ward's new IndyCar commercial

Pato O'Ward (5) and David Malukas (18) during the NTT IndyCar Series PPG 375 - Source: Getty

Former McLaren driver David Malukas praised FOX Sports' new commercial featuring IndyCar star Pato O'Ward. The former driver called it a continuation of the broadcaster's impressive pre-season advertising campaign.

"These just keep getting better.😤💯 Thank you Fox🙏," the driver replied to the original Instagram post with the promo.

David Malukas' comment under Fox Sports' ad - Source: via @indycaronfox on Instagram

In 2024, O'Ward started all 17 races driving the #5 Chevrolet for Arrow McLaren, securing three wins and finishing fifth in the standings. Since joining IndyCar full-time in 2020, the 25-year-old has become a consistent championship contender. The Mexican was also McLaren F1's reserve driver for the 2024 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback