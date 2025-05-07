Andretti Global adds a ‘new driver’ to their lineup

The official account of IndyCar posted pictures of a dog comfortably sitting and posing in the cockpit of Andretti driver Colton Herta's # 26 Andretti Global-Curb-Agajanian machine. The X (formerly known as Twitter) handle jokingly cited that the canine was the new driver added to the Andretti line-up.

Last month, Andretti driver Colton Herta, had joined forces with Gainbridge and Pasadena Humane for a special initiative to raise awareness for pet adoption and help animals impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. The fans could buy a limited-edition dog bandanas at ShopAndretti.com, and the sales proceeds went directly to Pasadena Humane.

The playful X post teases of a "new driver" in the Andretti Global lineup by showing a dog in Colton Herta’s #26 Gainbridge IndyCar at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Gainbridge, the car’s sponsor and presenting sponsor of the Indy 500 since 2022, uses such moments to boost direct-to-consumer marketing.

Colton Herta's love for dogs is no secret. Moreover, his bandanas also became a widely purchased item as former IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe also styled his two dogs in the accessory, and Herta's girlfriend often reshares stories of canines wearing it.

Andretti driver Colton Herta relives the 2024 Indy 500 and explains the bizarre rule

INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Colton Herta has shed light on why he exited his car following a crash during the 2024 Indy 500, despite the damage appearing minor. Driving the No. 26 Honda for Andretti Global, Herta was in second place behind Scott McLaughlin on lap 86 when he lost control in Turn 1, spun, and hit the wall. Although the car’s front wing and nose were the damaged components that could have been changed in a pit stop, Herta climbed out of the vehicle, surprising commentators who noted that the damage seemed repairable.

In a recent conversation with IndyCar and IMS President Doug Boles, Herta clarified the confusion. He cited a specific rule in the IndyCar regulations that requires drivers involved in a crash on an oval track to report directly to the medical center, which ultimately prevented him from continuing the race. When Boles asked him about it on the latest "Doug and Drivers" episode uploaded on the IMS' YouTube channel, Herta responded, saying

"I think people don't understand the rule in IndyCar, which is, it doesn't matter how hard you hit a wall, even if you brush a wall and you come to a stop, you have to go to the medical center on any oval... So that was the reason, even if I stayed in, they wouldn't have restarted the car for me. They would have told me, 'you have to go to the medical center'." [7:40 onwards]

The IndyCar rule mandating a medical evaluation after an oval-track crash is a sensible safety measure, given the extreme speeds and inherent risks of racing at over 220 mph. Following his examination, Colton Herta returned to the track but, several laps behind, finished 23rd and collected 7 points. Josef Newgarden ultimately secured his second consecutive win at the Indy 500.

The 109th edition of the Indy 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 25th.

